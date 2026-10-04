‘You can’t stop me from loving Stonebwoy’ - Shatta Wale stuns fans with ‘Putuu’ performance at ShattaFest

Shatta Wale has expressed support for Stonebwoy at ShattaFest in Ho, saying nobody can stop him from loving or supporting his fellow Ghanaian musician before performing “Putuu”.

Shatta Wale says nobody can stop him from loving and supporting Stonebwoy during ShattaFest in the Volta Region.

The dancehall star also performed Stonebwoy’s “Putuu”.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have had a long-running rivalry but have previously shared moments of peace and called for unity in Ghana’s music industry.

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Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has publicly expressed his support for fellow musician Stonebwoy, telling fans that nobody can stop him from loving or supporting the Bhim Nation artiste.

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Shatta Wale made the remarks during the MoMoFest X ShattaFest concert in Ho, Volta Region, on Saturday, October 3, 2026, where he also performed Stonebwoy’s hit song “Putuu”.

The artiste said he wanted to reconnect with fans and honour his roots, describing the Volta Region as his “motherland.”

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The moment was a significant one because Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been at the centre of one of Ghana’s most followed music rivalries for years.

Addressing the crowd, Shatta Wale said:

You cannot stop me from loving Stonebwoy, you can’t stop me from supporting what Stonebwoy is doing. I don’t have an enemy, I've given my life to Christ. I don’t want to fight anybody

The latest comments come after Shatta Wale has made several public calls for greater unity among Ghanaian musicians in recent months. Shatta Wale has on notable occasions, referred to Stonebwoy as a brother.

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The gesture became even more notable when Shatta Wale performed “Putuu”, one of Stonebwoy’s popular songs, during his show.

The two artistes have previously shown moments of cordiality despite their rivalry. In 2017, Shatta Wale surprised Stonebwoy during the Ashaiman to the World concert, joining him on stage and hugging him.

On the other hand, the relationship between the two artistes has had serious confrontations in the past, including the infamous 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards incident, when both artistes and their entourages were involved in a confrontation.

In recent years, however, they’ve occasionally spoken about peace and cooperation in Ghana's music industry.

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