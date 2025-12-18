Supposed contradictions in the Quran - What scholars had to say on The Real Talk Podcast

You’d agree with us that the Bible is 500 years older than the Quran - variable and even much older, depending on the book of the Bible we're talking about; however, that still doesn't mean the Quran was a copy — the content is very different, with some references to Biblical figures. This week on the THE REAL TALK PODCAST, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, Pan Africanist, Avraham Ben Moshey and scholar who doubles as an Islamic apologist, UTI Dawah, face-off on the topic before us all…the contradictions in the Holy Book - The Quran.

Yes, critics point to apparent contradictions in the Quran regarding creation timelines, the fate of sinners, and details of historical events, citing verses with different creation orders (earth first vs. heaven first) or differing numbers for creation days (6 vs. 8), while Muslim scholars explain these as differences in emphasis, progressive revelation, or linguistic nuances, asserting the text's ultimate coherence and divine origin; this and many more this week.

This episode is one full of questions, answers and nothing to mock or insult the religion and the Quran. Rather from start to finish, viewers and followers alike will be able to think, dissect, learn and be educated on the subject matter.

From contradictions to inconsistencies to whatnot, the rhetorical question lingers, ‘is religion a scam and what does the Quran say about it?’ And that’s where our pan Africanist and Islamic scholar both walked us through.

Avraham Ben Moshey stands his ground as he challenges the internal consistency of the Islamic Quran, whilst UTI Dawah, responds by providing classical explanations in defense to the traditional Islamic understanding.

If there is anything you will be able to have as a take-home pack with some reflections, and, of course, food for thought, it is that this conversation is for those who seek clarity, not controversy; as well as faith should stand on understanding, not confusion.