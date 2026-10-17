TVET students bring creativity and style to the runway at Next Gen Fashion Show

Students from Ghanaian technical and vocational institutions took their creative talents to the runway at the Next Gen Fashion Show, presenting original designs as part of the 2026 National TVET Week celebrations.

Students from Anlo Technical Institute and the Opportunities Industrialization Technical Institute showcased original fashion designs at the Next Gen Fashion Show at Enclave Gardens in East Legon, Accra, as part of National TVET Week 2026.

The event featured a runway presentation and auction, with former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei among the personalities in attendance. Broadcasters Giovani Caleb and Karen hosted the showcase.

Held under the theme “Resetting TVET for National Development”, the celebration highlighted practical skills, sustainable fashion, textile upcycling and career opportunities for young people in Ghana’s creative industry.

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The showcase, held at Enclave Gardens in East Legon, Accra,on Friday October 16, 2026, brought attention to the creativity and practical skills being developed by students through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Among the participating institutions were Anlo Technical Institute, whose students presented their fashion creations, and the Opportunities Industrialization Technical Institute, representing the Greater Accra Region,.

The event also attracted notable personalities, including former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei, who arrived to witness the showcase. Broadcasters Giovani Caleb and Karen were named as hosts of the event, which featured a runway presentation and an auction.

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The fashion showcase formed part of National TVET Week 2026, held from 12 to 16 October under the theme '“Resetting TVET for National Development”'. The nationwide initiative seeks to highlight the role of technical and vocational education in equipping young people with practical skills, improving employment prospects and supporting national development.

The Next Gen Fashion Icon Showcase is among the signature activities designed to give TVET learners a platform to demonstrate their technical abilities and creative potential to a wider audience.

The Ghana TVET Service partnered with The OR Foundation, an organisation working in Ghana’s textile and creative sectors, to promote circular design and sustainable fashion through the initiative.

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The partnership focuses on equipping learners with skills to repair, repurpose and redesign discarded textiles into useful and commercially viable products. It also seeks to encourage a more sustainable approach to fashion while opening up opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment in the creative industry.

Ghana TVET Service Director-General Engr. Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe said the showcase would allow the public to see the capabilities of learners and reconsider the value of discarded materials.

He said in remarks about the initiative;

When people see garments made from what was once thrown away, they will begin to look at their surroundings differently

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The collaboration is also expected to expose students to practical approaches to upcycling and circular design through training and mentorship.

National TVET Week promotes practical skills

Beyond fashion, National TVET Week 2026 featured exhibitions, industry engagement sessions, career guidance activities and opportunities for learners to connect with employers and professionals.

The celebrations began at Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale and included activities across Tamale, Accra, Kumasi and Ho.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu was among the key figures associated with the national initiative, which aims to strengthen links between training institutions and industry and encourage greater recognition of vocational education as a pathway to employment and enterprise development.