Ophthalmologist Rupa Wong (@drrupawong) and optometrist Jenifer Bossert join us to debunk 15 myths about our vision and eye health. They debunk the popular myths about how carrots improve your eyesight and reading in the dark damages your vision. They also discuss the safety of LASIK eye surgery and the best practices for contact use.Wong is a board-certified ophthalmologist at the Honolulu Eye Clinic, with a specialty in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. Read more about her work here: https://www.honolulueyeclinic.com/doctor/rupa-krishnamurthy-wong-m-d/ Bossert is an optometrist at the Honolulu Eye Clinic with nearly 30 years of experience. She specializes in contact lenses. Read more about her work here: https://www.honolulueyeclinic.com/doctor/jenifer-k-bossert-o-d/ Both Wong and Bossert are fully vaccinated and following CDC guidelines stating vaccinated individuals can be unmasked around each other.Resources:The American Academy of OphthalmologyThe American Academy of OptometryThe American Optometric AssociationThe American Journal of Ophthalmology0:00 Introduction1:02 Reading in the dark or while lying down will damage your vision1:38 Eating carrots will improve your eyesight2:45 Wearing someone else's glasses will ruin your vision3:37 Sitting too close to the TV is bad for your eyesight4:28 If you cross your eyes, they'll stay that way5:30 Squinting is bad for your eyes5:58 You will become dependent on your glasses if you wear them too much6:31 You can't wear your contact lenses if you have a stigmatism7:54 Staring at a screen all day will make your eyesight worse9:07 Only people with bad eyesight need eye exams9:59 You won't get glaucoma if you have perfect vision11:05 It's okay to go swimming or take a shower in contact lenses12:20 Stress causes eye floaters13:00 LASIK surgery is not safe14:01 Styes are contagious