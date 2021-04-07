RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video An ophthalmologist and optometrist debunk biggest vision myths

Ophthalmologist Rupa Wong (@drrupawong) and optometrist Jenifer Bossert join us to debunk 15 myths about our vision and eye health. They debunk the popular myths about how carrots improve your eyesight and reading in the dark damages your vision. They also discuss the safety of LASIK eye surgery and the best practices for contact use.Wong is a board-certified ophthalmologist at the Honolulu Eye Clinic, with a specialty in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. Read more about her work here: https://www.honolulueyeclinic.com/doctor/rupa-krishnamurthy-wong-m-d/ Bossert is an optometrist at the Honolulu Eye Clinic with nearly 30 years of experience. She specializes in contact lenses. Read more about her work here: https://www.honolulueyeclinic.com/doctor/jenifer-k-bossert-o-d/ Both Wong and Bossert are fully vaccinated and following CDC guidelines stating vaccinated individuals can be unmasked around each other.Resources:The American Academy of OphthalmologyThe American Academy of OptometryThe American Optometric AssociationThe American Journal of Ophthalmology0:00 Introduction1:02 Reading in the dark or while lying down will damage your vision1:38 Eating carrots will improve your eyesight2:45 Wearing someone else's glasses will ruin your vision3:37 Sitting too close to the TV is bad for your eyesight4:28 If you cross your eyes, they'll stay that way5:30 Squinting is bad for your eyes5:58 You will become dependent on your glasses if you wear them too much6:31 You can't wear your contact lenses if you have a stigmatism7:54 Staring at a screen all day will make your eyesight worse9:07 Only people with bad eyesight need eye exams9:59 You won't get glaucoma if you have perfect vision11:05 It's okay to go swimming or take a shower in contact lenses12:20 Stress causes eye floaters13:00 LASIK surgery is not safe14:01 Styes are contagious

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

I didn't relapse - Abena Korkor speaks on nude posts and TV3 brouhaha (VIDEO)

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine