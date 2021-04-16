RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video Jeff Lane's $10 million collection of rare and odd cars

Jeff Lane is a car collector with a particular taste. Instead of the typical supercar or classic car collection, he prefers the black sheep of the auto industry. As his collection grew, he started the Lane Motor Museum, a $10 million collection in Nashville, Tennessee. His collection ranges from propeller-powered cars to one-offs you won't believe exist.

