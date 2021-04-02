RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video Why pule donkey cheese is the most expensive cheese in the world

Pule donkey cheese is the most expensive cheese in the world. Produced by only one farm in the world, pule will cost you about $600 for a single pound. Making it requires more time and effort than most other cheeses. You need over 6.5 gallons of donkey's milk just to make one kilogram of cheese. That's 2.5 times more than what you need to make mozzarella. So how does pule compare to other types of cheese? And why is it so expensive?

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]