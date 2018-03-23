Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afro-pop artiste Wiyaala breaks silence on her muscular body


Wiyaala Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body

Wiyaala has revealed why she is muscular in her latest interview.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Afro-pop Ghanaian singer Wiyaala, say her muscles that often get people talking has been with her since she was a kid.

According to her,“I was born in WA and I have something interesting I think the world hardly sees and so I incorporate it into my music. I try to be very real. I have been all muscular since childhood. I will have to visit the gym for more stamina,” she told KOD on the Zone on Starr FM Thursday.

Wiyaala play Wiyaala

READ MORE: Rapper Sarkodie talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"

She revealed that she has been well-built since her childhood.

Wiyaala also noted she is uncomfortable living in Accra because of the cost of living in the capital.

“It is too expensive living in Accra. I am mostly in Wa. Wa  is my  home and I love home.”

The ‘Rock my body’ singer further revealed she will go back into farming when she is done with her music career since she is an inspiration to young people in her community.

“I will go into full-time farming in some time to come. I have been a great motivation to most of the young people in my community”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Davido, Olamide, 9ice: NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs
Martha Ankomah: Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal Martha Ankomah Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal
Stonebwoy: Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music
Ebony's death: Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers Ebony's death Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers
M.anifest: Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign
Adwoa Aboah: British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k Adwoa Aboah British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her Celebrity News Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her
Sarkodie: Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call"
EBONY EBONY



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
2 Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is...bullet
3 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill...bullet
5 Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s...bullet
6 Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following...bullet
7 Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnantbullet
8 Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed...bullet
9 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission...bullet
10 M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaignbullet

Related Articles

Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs
M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign
Martha Ankomah Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal
Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music
Ebony's death Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers
Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following cosmetic surgery (photos)
Adwoa Aboah British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k
Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s funeral cloths

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
8 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
9 Video Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence)bullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Medikal and Sister Debby
Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs Medikal for money
Celine Dion
Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
Patapaa
Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager
Rico Swavey
Rico Swavey BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video)