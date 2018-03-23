Afro-pop artiste Wiyaala breaks silence on her muscular body

news

The Afro-pop Ghanaian singer Wiyaala, say her muscles that often get people talking has been with her since she was a kid.

According to her,“I was born in WA and I have something interesting I think the world hardly sees and so I incorporate it into my music. I try to be very real. I have been all muscular since childhood. I will have to visit the gym for more stamina,” she told KOD on the Zone on Starr FM Thursday.

She revealed that she has been well-built since her childhood.

Wiyaala also noted she is uncomfortable living in Accra because of the cost of living in the capital.

“It is too expensive living in Accra. I am mostly in Wa. Wa is my home and I love home.”

The ‘Rock my body’ singer further revealed she will go back into farming when she is done with her music career since she is an inspiration to young people in her community.

“I will go into full-time farming in some time to come. I have been a great motivation to most of the young people in my community”.