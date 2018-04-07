Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Celebrating Nana Akosua Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth'


Multi-talented Celebrating a truly versatile woman Nana Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth'

Nana Akosua Konadu was the Co-host of AM Show on Multimedia and her dexterity in handling her show is unparalleled.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nana Akosua Konadu is indeed a versatile woman and host of current TV show, the 'Hard Truth'.

She is a young dynamic entrepreneur whose business organization currently consists of Enak Productions, Event Management and Absolute Fashions.

The company after four years of existence has become a household name. Akosua Konadu is a television personality who hosts The Hard Truth on Joy News.

play

 

READ MORE: People hated 'The Hard Truth' - Nana Akosua

She was the Co-host of AM Show on Multimedia and her dexterity in handling her show is unparalleled.

Her tone strikes a chord with viewers and she is an expert with forcing the truth out of those she interviews.

play

 

The Hard Truth, which is a 30-minutes programme and airs on TV.

The show has given host of the programme Nana Akosua Konadu (Asante-Samuels) the platform to talk with political leaders, Ministers of State and CEOs and it seeks to make leaders accountable to the people.

The story of how the whole show started is quite an interesting one as Nana Konadu narrated to Showbiz.

play

 

According to Nana Akosua Konadu, she did some thinking that same night and wanted to be a mouthpiece and the voice for the voiceless.

She then came up with the idea for the programme and three years down the line, The Hard Truth has come to stay.

play

 

READ ALSO: Pastor Mensa Otabil tops Ghana’s Most Influential list

Nana Akosua Konadu has also opened up about hosting the show and mentioned she has a desire to interview the leaders of the dreaded extremist militant group, ISIS.

play
 

The show, which is to hold our leaders in check has had guests such as former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Albert Essien, former Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational, Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah, General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Armah Kofi Buah, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr Smith Graham, Mrs Sheila Naa Boamah, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, Mr Kweku Andoh-Awotwi, Rev Kwabena Opuni Frimpong and a host of others.

play

 

The Hard Truth now airs on Joy TV after the previous platform, Viasat One was sold to the owners of Kwesé TV.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Music: Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon music Ghana Music Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon music
Nicki Minaj: Is American rapper pregnant? Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?
Alizee: Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
18+ photo: Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthday
Relationships: Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt
Big Brother Niaja: Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Rides: Lil Win unleashes brand new chevy camaro Celebrity Rides Lil Win unleashes brand new chevy camaro
Alizee: Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husband
Dhat Gyal: 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO) Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)



Top Articles

1 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
2 Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fansbullet
3 Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in trafficbullet
4 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthdaybullet
5 Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends –...bullet
6 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on...bullet
7 Becca Ghanaian singer unfollows Zylofon bossbullet
8 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos,...bullet
9 Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoahbullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter...bullet

Related Articles

Who Is Your Best Rapper? Sarkodie talks competition with M.anifest and more
Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit
Exclusive Rawlings reveals how he wooed Konadu
Asantehemaa Funeral Agya Koo, Nana Acheampong, Tagoe Sisters pay homage to Asantehene
Video I never dated Rawlings, Maame Dokono says
Revelation "Nana Konadu thought I was a political prostitute" - Maame Dokono
RTP Awards 2017 Nana Aba Anamoah, Afia Schwarzenegger win + full list of winners
Celebrity Birthday Lydia Forson shares inspiring message on her birthday
Family Ties Gifty Anti and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings are related

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
4 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
5 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her namebullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party...bullet
8 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
9 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
10 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet

Celebrities

Lord Kenya
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Here is Highlife singer's views on mentoring new artistes
MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market
Josh Laryea
Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct