Celebrating Nana Akosua Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth'

Nana Akosua Konadu is indeed a versatile woman and host of current TV show, the 'Hard Truth'.

She is a young dynamic entrepreneur whose business organization currently consists of Enak Productions, Event Management and Absolute Fashions.

The company after four years of existence has become a household name. Akosua Konadu is a television personality who hosts The Hard Truth on Joy News.

She was the Co-host of AM Show on Multimedia and her dexterity in handling her show is unparalleled.

Her tone strikes a chord with viewers and she is an expert with forcing the truth out of those she interviews.

The Hard Truth, which is a 30-minutes programme and airs on TV.

The show has given host of the programme Nana Akosua Konadu (Asante-Samuels) the platform to talk with political leaders, Ministers of State and CEOs and it seeks to make leaders accountable to the people.

The story of how the whole show started is quite an interesting one as Nana Konadu narrated to Showbiz.

According to Nana Akosua Konadu, she did some thinking that same night and wanted to be a mouthpiece and the voice for the voiceless.

She then came up with the idea for the programme and three years down the line, The Hard Truth has come to stay.

Nana Akosua Konadu has also opened up about hosting the show and mentioned she has a desire to interview the leaders of the dreaded extremist militant group, ISIS.

The show, which is to hold our leaders in check has had guests such as former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Albert Essien, former Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational, Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah, General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Armah Kofi Buah, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr Smith Graham, Mrs Sheila Naa Boamah, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, Mr Kweku Andoh-Awotwi, Rev Kwabena Opuni Frimpong and a host of others.

The Hard Truth now airs on Joy TV after the previous platform, Viasat One was sold to the owners of Kwesé TV.