Gays and lesbians are in charge of the Nigeria's film industry Nollywood, a veteran actor is alleging.

Paul Obazele, a former President of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, told the Punch newspaper his claims are real, warning that homosexuals will soon dominate the medical and other industry.

He said: ''I would not lie, we have gay producers and lesbians in the Nigerian entertainment industry and they are the people in control. Why are we hiding it? When I was president of the Association of Movie Producers, I was against them.

"Why are we pretending that it does not happen? The same way it happens in Nollywood is the same way it happens in the medical field and other fields. The truth be told , it happens across the board. If you mention the names of some producers, I would gladly tell you if they are gay or not ; they cannot do anything to me.

"If they bring a war to me, I would take it to their doorsteps. I do not give into gossips but I have got to a place in my life when some unsolicited piece of information come to me. They must tell me. I am an elder in this industry and that is why I said if you mention names, I would tell you if the person is gay or not. It does not elude us; it happens within our rank and file. But like I always say, sex is not the ultimate step to attaining success, it is hard work.” he said