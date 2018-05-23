Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media


Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has clapped back at a follower who decided to be rude.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Aba Anamoah
Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has descended on a fan who chose to be disrespectful under her post on Instagram.

The GHONE newscaster posted a picture of Thomas Partey, Ghana Black stars midfielder to congratulate him for winning the 2018 Europa League with his Atletico Madrid side.

In her post she wrote:

“Let’s celebrate a brother. Well done, @thomaspartey5. You worked your socks off to get here #Champion #europa,”

 

Most followers used the opportunity to congratulate the Black stars player but one fan decided to be rude and it did not go down well with him at all.

A fan called @israelnanaquame commented on Nana Aba’s post:

“I think Nana Aba Anamoah wants to marry Partey,”

 Nana Aba Anamoah replied:

"@israelnanaquame You don’t need to show off to the world that you have a masters degree in STUPIDITY"

play

 

 Comments that followed were simply hilarious. Read some funny comments below

@lucas_detymers said”@thenanaaba u just made my night… Masters Degree in #Stupidity chai”

@akwaabaphotography thought Nana Aba had knocked out the guy”@israelnanaquame @thenanaaba KO punch line”

