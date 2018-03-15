Is Becca ready to 'defend' Stonebwoy?

news

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife musician, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong 'Becca' seems to be ready to defend her label mate, Stonebwoy, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

According to the Zylofon Music signed artiste, she is not what people think and that, she is a 'fierce woman'.

She further stated that even though she is kind, she would not 'hesitate to defend her boundaries including her love ones.'

“I choose to be kind because it makes me happy. But I will defend my boundaries and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake: I AM FIERCE," the "African Woman" hitmaker revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday, March 14.

Her comment comes after a fracas which led to firing of gun shots ensued between her label mate Stonebwoy and the Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) Manager of Zylofon Music, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson 'Bulldog' at Champs Bar over the weekend.

Despite clearing the air and assurance fans that all artistes signed onto Zylofon Music have contracts with the label, there have been rumours that Stonebwoy and Becca want to terminate their contracts.