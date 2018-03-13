news

"It's has been 4 years of sadness and doubts," rapper Kwaw Kese notes as he marks the 4th anniversary of his late manager, Fennec Okyere.

Fennec Okyere was shot dead by some unknown assailant(s) Thursday, March 3, 2014 at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra.

Since his death, the Police has conducted several investigations in order to grab the murderers but to no avail.

The Artiste and Repertoire Manager of Zylofon Media, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson 'Bulldog', who was the 'prime suspect' in the case was acquitted and discharged by the Accra Central District Court on February 1, 2018.

So far, no one has been confirmed as the murderer of Fennec Okyere and it seems to have had a psychological effect on Kwaw Kese.

In a social media post Tuesday, March 13, the "Let Me Do My Thing" hitmaker has expressed sadness and charged the Police Service to still look into the matter.

He shared a photo of Fennec Okyere bearing the inscription: "4 years on. Still, your killers not found. We have you at heart. Rest well."