Olamide launches new television station called VOTS

Olamide Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS

Afrobeat star Olamide has become the owner of a TV station in Nigeria.

To mark his 29th birthday, Afrobeat star Olamide has become the owner of a TV station in Nigeria.

Rapper Olamide Adedeji a.ka. ‘Baddo,' on Thursday, announced the launch of his Television Channel, 'Voice Of The Streets (VOTS)’.

The  "Wo" hitmaker took to his Instagram to announce the news in a post which has more than 50,000 likes.

Olamide shared the news through his Instagram handle @baddosneh, where he wrote, “I dedicate this television station to my late mum and dad,Thanks for letting me chase my dream".

The launch date incidentally is the Science student crooner’s birthday and he described the station as “a birthday gift to myself."

He further dedicated the station to his family, especially his late mother who passed away recently, his son and his record label YBNL.

