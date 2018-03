news

Former BBnZ Live musician and record producer, Elom Adablah, popularly known in the showbiz circles as E.L has apologised over his recent careless driving viral video.

Ghanaians on social media were infuriated by the "Joy" hitmaker who in a video that was circulating on online was seen driving and working on his computer at the same time.

Ghanaians could not fathom why he will be doing that when fellow musician Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident in February 2018.

The artiste saw the concerns of Ghanaians as legitimate and therefore rendered an unqualified apology through Twitter.

Here is what he had to say;