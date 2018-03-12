Asamoah Gyan breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas

news

Ghanaian international footballer Asamoah Gyan has finally broken silence on Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media fracas.

A recent media report suggested that the Black Stars skipper offered to pay an amount of $2 million to 360 entertainment outfit, Zylofon Media, to bail out the Burniton Music Group label owner out.

The report followed Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media ongoing brouhaha and rumours about the former finding means to terminate his 3-year record label contract with the latter.

But, Asamoah Gyan says the reports about the said bailout is false and that, he has a good personal and working relationship with Zylofon Media, its C.E.O Nana Appiah Mensah and Stonebwoy.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy says he wouldn’t have joined Zylofon if he knew they’d sign Shatta Wale

In a statement signed by Anim Addo, Asamoah Gyan said: "The management of Mr Asamoah Gyan's office have read about the false or fake news that places Mr Gyan into the Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media 'fracas'.

We want to emphatically state that Mr Asamoah Gyan has very good personal and working relationship with Stonebwoy and Mr Nana Appiah Mensah, the C.E.O of Zylofon Media. Mr Asamoah Gyan is deeply interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing.

We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the false news from circulation immediately. Mr Asamoah Gyan hasn't been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (if any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media.

We have drawn our legal team's attention to this fake news and palpable untruth. Effective today we are advising the publisher(s) of the story to desist from circulating this falsehood and apologise to Mr Asamoah Gyan immediately.

We need good press and information on and about the public spirited and selfless works Mr Asamoah Gyan continues to undertake or perform for our country, Mother Ghana."