Dancehall icon Stonebwoy has disclosed that he would not have signed onto Zylofon Media if he knew the record label would later go in for rival Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy joined Zylofon Media last year amid huge fanfare from Ghanaian music lovers. The artiste was signed to headline a host of other talented musicians who had been signed by the mega-rich record label.

However, earlier this year Zyofon decided to add fellow dancehall hotshot Shatta Wale to their list of signees.

The signing of the Shatta Movement king appears not to have gone down well with Stonebwoy, who has now revealed that he would not have signed onto Zylofon if he knew they would go ahead to sign his biggest competitor.

According to him, it is impossible to have two big competing artistes on the same record label and expect everything to work perfectly.

“I’m being strictly sincere, I wouldn’t [have signed]. Because I believe that you should let people feel free, you know. I trust in that as well. I trust in that because you can’t have two number 11s playing the same game. That’s my opinion to that and I think it doesn’t have anything to do with Zylofon Media. I’m just answering sincerely,” Stonebwoys said during an interview on Hitz FM’s Yaad Settingz show.

He was, however, quick to add that he bears no grudges against Zylofon Media for their decisions, insisting the hierarchy of the record label has the right to sign whoever they want to.

“.. But as far as I’m concerned, Zylofon can sign on as many artistes as they want to for reasons they can handle. But asking me as a fellow artiste, asking me if I would have signed if there was another, the answer is no and that doesn’t mean that some other person wouldn’t say yes,” the former BET winner stated.