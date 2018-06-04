Exclusive: E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo

news

Two of Ghana’s favourite musicians, Elom Adablah ‘E.L’ and Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin ‘Joey B’ have hit the studio for a new collaboration, Pulse.com.gh can confirm.

We are told they had a studio session a few weeks ago for a new Afrobeats joint.

According to an insider, the upcoming joint is a pure Afrobeats dance jam which targets ‘bawlers’ and clubs.

Even though there’s no title for the track yet, the song is ready for release in a few weeks. Also, the song belongs to E.L, and Joey B is just a featured artiste.

This is not the first time the duo has teamed up on a song.

READ MORE: E.L - "Yaa Wor" + "Pump Pump” + “De Plug” feat. Teephlow

The VO Nation imprint frontman and the former Black Avenue Muzik artiste have worked on back to back hits.

Some of their collaborations include “American Passport”, “Accra (I Cry)”, “Wow”, “You Don’t Know” and more.

Joey B has also appeared on E.L’s “B.A.R” mixtapes and concerts.

E.L recently released three songs ("Yaa Wor", "Pump Pump”, “De Plug”) which are making waves across the country.