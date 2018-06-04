Exclusive: E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo

Pulse.com.gh can confirm that E.L and Joey B have a new song coming.
We are told they had a studio session a few weeks ago for a new Afrobeats joint.
According to an insider, the upcoming joint is a pure Afrobeats dance jam which targets ‘bawlers’ and clubs.
Even though there’s no title for the track yet, the song is ready for release in a few weeks. Also, the song belongs to E.L, and Joey B is just a featured artiste.
This is not the first time the duo has teamed up on a song.
Some of their collaborations include “American Passport”, “Accra (I Cry)”, “Wow”, “You Don’t Know” and more.
Joey B has also appeared on E.L’s “B.A.R” mixtapes and concerts.
E.L recently released three songs ("Yaa Wor", "Pump Pump”, “De Plug”) which are making waves across the country.