Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Quarme Zaggy


Quarme Zaggy Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Singer

Quarme Zaggy has waded in on the recent industry beef between Kumi Guitar and Stonebwoy.

Quarme Zaggy play

Quarme Zaggy
Ghanaian Highlife musician Quarme Zaggy has waded in on the recent industry beef between Kumi Guitar and Stonebwoy.

The Zylofon Music imprint signed artistes recently engaged in a beef following a fallout between Stonebwoy and the record label.

A few weeks ago, Kumi took aim at Stonebwoy for releasing a song against their record label and subsequently attacking them on several media platforms. He accused Stonebwoy of being ungrateful after all the label had done for him.

His diss backfired, with many Ghanaians blasting him for his conduct and it seems fellow Highlife star Quarme Zaggy holds the similar views.

Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Quarme Zaggy play Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Quarme Zaggy

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, the “Totofiifii” hitmaker claimed Kumi Guitar didn’t make a smart move by dissing Stonebwoy.

He believes Kumi could have fired subliminal shots and still gain some relevance in the industry.

“For us, the Highlife music performers, our kind of craft is tagged as ‘matured music’ so even if we wanted to diss, we make it more subliminal or almost undecodable,” he said.

He continued: “If you ask me about Kumi Guitar and Stonebwoy’s recent beef, I would say Kumi wasn’t smart by dissing his label mate.”

He argued that Kumi had other options to choose from instead of throwing a direct shot from his song.

“Well, he couldn’t have done it more indirectly and allow fans to dig into it to find out the diss. But he was too straightforward with the diss.

But, in showbiz, it helped him in one way or the other,” he concluded.

Quarme Zaggy is out with a buzzing new video titled “Totofiifii”. Enjoy below.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

