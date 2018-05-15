Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice


Photo Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice and you need to read

Majid Michel has an important marriage advice for the latest celebrity couple in town, John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya.

  • Published:
Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice and you need to read play

Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice and you need to read
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award-winning Ghanaian actor and pastor Majid Michel has an important marriage advice for the latest celebrity couple in town, John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya.

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya tied the knot on Saturday, May 12 in Accra.

In attendance at the star-studded ceremony were Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Christabel Ekeh, former president John Dramani Mahama, Nadia Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, among others.

A few days after the marriage ceremony, Majid Michel took to his Instagram page advising John to love Gifty until his last breath.

play Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice

 

He shared a photo of John kissing Gifty’s ring with the caption:

“Let Jesus in. He is what you need”. We choose to Love. Love is a choice not a feeling. Your hand has already been taken. Your life long promise should always stand. Until your last breath you will always hold her hand.

Through everything she’s half of you. Even though you may not always agree, you shall never part. This world may not be fair, but through sickness and in health, promise to be there.

To make her happy, that's your only wish. To love and obey is also part of your promise. Anytime things get rough, always remember, sometimes God let’s you hit rock bottom so that you will discover that He is the Rock at the bottom. @johndumelo1 Congratulations! #LEADERSHiP

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Unbelievable: Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her
Photo & Video: Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display
Presenter: “I will never attack women" - KOD Presenter “I will never attack women" - KOD
Actress: Nayas storms Adom FM,to lash Ernest Opoku during radio show Actress Nayas storms Adom FM,to lash Ernest Opoku during radio show
Tracy's Boo: This video of Sarkodie cooking on Mother's Day is the best
Tracy's Boo This video of Sarkodie cooking on Mother's Day is the best
God's Time: Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not having a child God's Time Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not having a child

Recommended Videos

Video: Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on display Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on display
Nana Ama McBrown: Actress hits back at critics, dispels rumours of marital issues Nana Ama McBrown Actress hits back at critics, dispels rumours of marital issues
Celebrity News: Rosemond Brown reveals reason John Dumelo married Mawunya Celebrity News Rosemond Brown reveals reason John Dumelo married Mawunya



Top Articles

1 Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's weddingbullet
2 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John...bullet
3 Celebrity wedding 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that...bullet
4 Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands...bullet
5 Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebsbullet
6 Media personality Gifty Anti says she never thought she would...bullet
7 Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s...bullet
8 John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's weddingbullet
9 Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex...bullet
10 John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John...bullet

Related Articles

Presenter “I will never attack women" - KOD
Actress Nayas storms Adom FM,to lash Ernest Opoku during radio show
Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes jealous
Tracy's Boo This video of Sarkodie cooking on Mother's Day is the best
God's Time Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not having a child
Celebrity wedding 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not...bullet
3 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
4 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
9 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding
John Dumelo's Wife to be
Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be
Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment
Ewe Eagle Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row