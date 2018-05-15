Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice

news

Award-winning Ghanaian actor and pastor Majid Michel has an important marriage advice for the latest celebrity couple in town, John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya.

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya tied the knot on Saturday, May 12 in Accra.

In attendance at the star-studded ceremony were Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Christabel Ekeh, former president John Dramani Mahama, Nadia Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, among others.

A few days after the marriage ceremony, Majid Michel took to his Instagram page advising John to love Gifty until his last breath.

He shared a photo of John kissing Gifty’s ring with the caption:

“Let Jesus in. He is what you need”. We choose to Love. Love is a choice not a feeling. Your hand has already been taken. Your life long promise should always stand. Until your last breath you will always hold her hand.

Through everything she’s half of you. Even though you may not always agree, you shall never part. This world may not be fair, but through sickness and in health, promise to be there.

To make her happy, that's your only wish. To love and obey is also part of your promise. Anytime things get rough, always remember, sometimes God let’s you hit rock bottom so that you will discover that He is the Rock at the bottom. @johndumelo1 Congratulations! #LEADERSHiP