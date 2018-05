news

After receiving massive responses and impact from her latest Reggae single, titled "Dream", fast-rising songstress Baroe follows up with a brand new single, titled “Ma Br3/I Taya”.

The song, produced by BeatMonsta comes off of her upcoming debut album “Dream”.

Baroe is no doubt a talented musician who has been consistent in dropping good music.

Now, she has decided to show us how versatile she can be as she switched style on this track.

The songstress shows no signs of slowing down -- obviously, she is here to stay and she’s ready to export her music to the world.

This song is definitely going to make your playlist.

Download, listen, enjoy and share your views.