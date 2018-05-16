Home > Entertainment > Music >

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards


Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards

Three of Ghana’s leading artistes; Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were missing from the “Best International Act” category.

The full list of the 2018 edition of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards are out and Ghana had no representative.

However, UK Grime artiste of Ghanaian descent, Stormzy made it to the list. He was nominated alongside Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (SA), Dadju (France), Davido (Nigeria)​, Distruction Boyz (SA), Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) and Stefflon Don (UK).

DJ Khaled topped this year’s awards with 6 nominations with records from his hit album, “Grateful”.

Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards.

The award ceremony is scheduled for June 25, 2018, at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States.

The question is, are Ghanaian artistes not doing enough to gain international recognition?

See the full list of nominees below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

                            

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

                            

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

             

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off   

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi

French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.

                            

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

 

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

                            

Video of the Year Award

Drake - God's Plan

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix) 

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Migos feat. Drake - Walk It Talk It

             

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

 

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - I'll Find You

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - Words Are Few

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - If You Don't Mind

Marvin Sapp - Close

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - I'm Getting Ready

 

The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

 

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong'o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson  

 

Best Actor Award          

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

 

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

 

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudboung

 

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

 

Sportsman of the Year Award   

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

 

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar 

CTRL - SZA

4:44 - Jay-Z

Culture II - Migos

Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists

Grateful - DJ Khaled

 

BET Her Award

Janelle Monae - Django Jane

Lizzo - Water Me

Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)   

Chloe X Halle - The Kids Are Alright

Leikeli47 - 2nd Fiddle

 

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA feat. Travis Scott - Love Galore

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.

Drake - God's Plan

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - Motor Sport 

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

