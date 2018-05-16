Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards

Three of Ghana’s leading artistes; Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were missing from the “Best International Act” category.
However, UK Grime artiste of Ghanaian descent, Stormzy made it to the list. He was nominated alongside Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (SA), Dadju (France), Davido (Nigeria), Distruction Boyz (SA), Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) and Stefflon Don (UK).
DJ Khaled topped this year’s awards with 6 nominations with records from his hit album, “Grateful”.
Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards.
The award ceremony is scheduled for June 25, 2018, at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States.
The question is, are Ghanaian artistes not doing enough to gain international recognition?
See the full list of nominees below and don’t forget to share your views with us.
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Drake - God's Plan
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Migos feat. Drake - Walk It Talk It
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - I'll Find You
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - Words Are Few
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - If You Don't Mind
Marvin Sapp - Close
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - I'm Getting Ready
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudboung
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
CTRL - SZA
4:44 - Jay-Z
Culture II - Migos
Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful - DJ Khaled
Janelle Monae - Django Jane
Lizzo - Water Me
Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle - The Kids Are Alright
Leikeli47 - 2nd Fiddle
SZA feat. Travis Scott - Love Galore
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
Drake - God's Plan
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - Motor Sport
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts