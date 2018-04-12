Home > Entertainment > Music >

The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album “3nity” art work


“3nity” The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work

The art work has Epixode bear chested with a single chain around his neck, blind folded with a golden cloth with his dread loose around his head and his face painted.

  • Published:
The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album “3nity” art work play

The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album “3nity” art work
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The art work to Epixode's sophomore album 3nity is not just creative but it makes you yearn for the album and it`s above all super pleasing to the eyes.

The art work has Epixode bear chested with a single chain around his neck, blind folded with a golden cloth with his dread loose around his head and his face painted. He has a halo around his head with a faded triangle in the background. Epixode is seen with his left fist which has three stripes just below his wrist up and a rose flower in his mouth in the art work.

Topless Epixode in the art work represents how “we” (humans) came into the world; naked.

The golden blindfold signifies the riches of the world which has blinded human beings but if we can take off the blindfold we can restore ourselves to greatness.

The fist stands for stands for black power with the three stripes below the wrist representing the Trinity which is the title of the album.

Rose flower has always been used to express love and it’s no different in this case. The rose flower represents the songs on the Trinity album that touches on love and also a gift to his female fans.

The halo around his head is symbolic of something sacred and connects with the title of the album #3nity.

The three sides of the shaped (triangle) represent the #3nity and also one main monument of Africa.

The “3nity” album is available for pre-order for a cool 15ghc on music distribution platform https://goo.gl/iZAwuN

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

"Highlife Connect": Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21 "Highlife Connect" Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21
VGMA 2018 predictions: Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win
2018 VGMA: Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA 2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA
Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12 Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
VGMA: Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to perform 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to perform 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Kelvyn Boy: Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year" Kelvyn Boy Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

Recommended Videos

Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow
Audio: Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King...bullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammerbullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
6 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to...bullet
7 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet
8 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
9 New Music Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
10 Kelvyn Boy Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung...bullet

Related Articles

VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win
Out soon! Real MC readies new single "OLA", drops April 12
2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA
VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to perform 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Kelvyn Boy Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"
Exclusive Premiere E.L releases much-anticipated "Overdose" music video
Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammer

Top Videos

1 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
2 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
3 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
4 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
5 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
6 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet
7 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
8 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
9 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
10 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet

Music

Exclusive Premiere: E.L - Overdose
Exclusive Premiere E.L releases much-anticipated "Overdose" music video
SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)
New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)
Dhat Gyal
Dhat Gyal 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards
Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem