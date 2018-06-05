Home > Filla >

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month


Genetic Disorder Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month

Darlan Rukih said his mother brought him up to believe that he is a male and to behave as such so as to avoid being hated by the community in which he was born, because the condition is considered an abomination.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month play

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Forty three-year-old gospel musician and apostle from Kenya who was reportedly born with both male and female sex organs has decried how members of the society within which he lives disdain him because of his condition.

Darlan Rukih said his mother brought him up to believe that he is a male and to behave as such so as to avoid being hated by the community in which he was born, because the condition is considered an abomination.

However, the truth eventually came to light. He said he is unable to hide the feminine part of his life as his mother had wished, because he exhibits traits of both gender.

Darlan Rukih told Tuko.co.ke: “I was born a hermaphrodite but my mother identified me as male for fear that I would be killed because the tradition of the people where I was brought up considers hermaphrodites as an abomination.”

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month play

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month

 

READ MORE: School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself at work

Despite the fact that he is married and has fathered two children, Darlan said he still menstruates on a monthly bases just like any other woman.

He got married to one Presican Fau who had agreed to cope with his condition after he opened up to her about it, but as Darlan’s condition became public knowledge and people keep gossiping and making mockery of him the marriage has been shaky.

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month play

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month

 

He said: “In 1995, I married Presican Fau of Gwasi Suba. I openly told her about my condition as a hermaphrodite. She willingly accepted to live with me despite my condition,” but the woman has reportedly turned against him now.

Despite the public scorn coupled with the rough marriage life, Darlan said: “In 2002, God blessed us with our first born son Abidan Rasha Rukih. In 2014, God blessed us with a second child, Marvel Rukih.”

Darlan Rukih could have opted for surgery to get rid of one of the sex organs, but as it stands now he is able to impregnate his wife and still menstruates every month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Divorce: Wife sues husband for allowing Muslim cleric to sleep with her for 3 days Divorce Wife sues husband for allowing Muslim cleric to sleep with her for 3 days
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
"Are You God?": Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man "Are You God?" Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man
Video: President under attack for kissing worker in public Video President under attack for kissing worker in public
Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
In Nigeria: Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Juliet Ibrahim rejected my proposal because I'm short Entertainment Filla Juliet Ibrahim rejected my proposal because I'm short
Pulse Filla: I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex Pulse Filla I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex
Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in public Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in public



Top Articles

1 Video President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
2 "Are You God?" Shut up and mind your own business- Ghanaian lady who...bullet
3 Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual...bullet
4 Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to...bullet
5 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late...bullet
6 Stroke And Cancer Health minister bans doggy sex style, except...bullet
7 Bombshell Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me -...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Portbullet
10 In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing...bullet

Related Articles

Video President under attack for kissing worker in public
Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's mortal remains
Abomination! "My wife got pregnant for my younger brother, I am helping in raising the child" - Man claims
Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
In Kumasi 10-yr-old girl allegedly commits suicide
In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price
In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife
Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port
Felix Ayenkoligo Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear
Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle

Top Videos

1 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehiclebullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
5 Really? Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
6 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
7 Amazing Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray...bullet
8 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
9 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
10 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet

Filla

My wife got pregnant for my younger brother
Abomination! "My wife got pregnant for my younger brother, I am helping in raising the child" - Man claims
Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break
In Minna Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break
In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price
Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out
What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out