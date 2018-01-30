news

A Nigerian self-acclaimed pastor who was arrested over the weekend by the police of the Area M Command, Idimu has made some heart-stopping confessions that will make think twice if your wife is a member of his church.

Raphael Obi reportedly confessed to the police during interrogation that he sucks women’s breasts and has marathon sex with them in order to thoroughly get rid of evil spirits and fatal diseases such as breast cancer from their bodies.

Raphael Obi from Enugu State and popularly known as pastor sharp sharp is quoted by yabaleftonli.ng as having told the police, “I received this call from God and I have delivered many women in the past.”

The ‘man of God’ was reportedly arrested in his church on Abaranje Road by Cele bus stop, Ikotun, Lagos State when he was in the process of sucking the breasts of a church member’s wife.

Reports say pastor sharp sharp is still being held by the police and will soon be charged for the offence.