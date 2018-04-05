Home > Filla >

Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings


Unbelievable Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings

The popular real estate mogul was buried in $100K worth of Jewelry

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings play

Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A popular real estate mogul and used car dealer named Sheron Sukhdeo was shot and killed on Monday night. Police say that he was shot multiple times in a drive-by attack outside the home of relatives in Trinidad and Tobago

According to a report from 'Media Take Out',the father of two lived in style - and went out in style too. You see, Sheron was buried on Friday, in a $50,000 casket. Sheron’s body was dressed in white and around his neck were his thick, heavy gold chains with massive medallions and other large pendants, reaching down to his waist. His family also placed a pair of Timberland boots in the casket.

play

 

READ ALSO:Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him

The total amount of jewelry in the casket is estimates to be more than $100,000.

Sheron's business dealings were long rumored to have been not entirely legal, but that didn't stop the entire community coming out to celebrate the life of the “World Boss." Sheron was doused in Moet champagne right before he was cremated, followed by a car show.

Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings play

Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings

 

We just hope that he's left enough money for his family to survive for many years to come. It doesn't make sense being buried with all of that - wherever you're headed, it won't be going with you.

Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings play

Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains rings
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disturbing: Herdsmen slaughter family of five including children Disturbing Herdsmen slaughter family of five including children
Shameful: 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl
Video: Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two
Suicide: Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
Video: “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Unimaginable Video: Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants

Recommended Videos

Video: Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two
Pulse Filla: Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex Pulse Filla Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex
Pulse Filla: Nana Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale Pulse Filla Nana Kwaku Bonsam names daughter after Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders...bullet
2 Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on...bullet
3 Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook...bullet
4 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
5 Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after...bullet
6 Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his churchbullet
9 Ebony's Burial Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic – says...bullet
10 Pope Francis “Hell Does Not Exist”– Pope Francisbullet

Related Articles

Disturbing Herdsmen slaughter family of five including children
Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl
Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two
Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants
Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Disturbing Herdsmen slaughter family of five including children
Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained for defiling 10-year-old girl

Top Videos

1 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
2 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
3 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
5 Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights...bullet
6 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
7 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
8 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
9 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and...bullet
10 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's...bullet

Filla

Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up
Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Ghana police uses catapult to apprehend suspected thief
Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to apprehend thief who hid up a tree
Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval