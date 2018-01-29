Sultan Kosen won the Guinness world record title in 2011 with a height of 8 feet 1 inch, while Jyoti Amge also won hers in the same year as the shortest woman with a height of a little over 2 feet tall.
Apparently, their records have not yet been broken.
The two visited Egypt upon the invitation of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to take part in a conference in the Fairmont Nile City hotel, Cairo after which they are expected to tour Cairo’s most famous touristic sites, according to Africanspotlight.com.
Sultan Kosen is a 35-year old man from Turkey and her counterpart, yoti Amge is from India.