The world's tallest man hangs out with the world's shortest woman


Sultan Kosen won the Guinness world record title in 2011 with a height of 8 feet 1 inch, while Jyoti Amge also won hers in the same year as the shortest woman with a height of a little over 2 feet tall.

Images of the world’s tallest man and the world’s shortest woman having met in Egypt has gone viral on social media.

Apparently, their records have not yet been broken.

The two visited Egypt upon the invitation of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to take part in a conference in the Fairmont Nile City hotel, Cairo after which they are expected to tour Cairo’s most famous touristic sites, according to Africanspotlight.com.

From photos that have been making the rounds, the pair seemed to be enjoying their tour. They have been hanging out taking photos together.

Sultan Kosen is a 35-year old man from Turkey and her counterpart, yoti Amge is from India.

