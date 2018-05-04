Home > Hot Pulse >

5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms


Marriage Tips 5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms

Because two or three is better than one.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
Can you have multiple orgasms? Well...maybe! About 47 percent of women report having experienced multiple orgasms, according to a study by OMGYES, the Indiana University School of Public Health, and the Kinsey Institute. Here's how to get on the good side of that stat.

1.Flying V​​

Oral is a great way to try for multiple orgasms because it doesn't require a penis-having partner to stay hard for eons. Scoot your butt to the edge of the bed so your partner can kneel and get to work. This works best if you start with a gentle clit-only orgasm them move to a deep whole-V kind.

For part one, gentle licks and sucks, for part two, they can slide a curved finger inside of you for firm and steady internal stim while they continue with oral attention.

2.The Rag Doll

If you want/crave different stimulation within the same position, because multitasking, lie on your side with a pillow under your head. He kneels by your butt, a knee between your legs so he's straddling your lower leg, and your upper leg goes over his thigh.

Angle yourself to focus stimulation and if/when you have an orgasm, shift to another and try again. Options: rubbing yourself on his upper thigh, letting yourself go limp for P-in-V plus clit rub, anal plus vibrator, etc.

3.Bump and Grind

Trade off on thrusting duties to mix up the stimulation. Have your partner get on top a la missionary, then put your legs inside theirs and press them tightly together.

Shift down a little so you can grind against the top of their shaft. You do all the moving — his job, if he can stand it, is not to come...yet. For round two, they lift themselves onto their hands so you can rub yourself as they thrust. Super sexy for all.

4. The Soft Parade

The clitoris extends way inside and around your vagina. The key to multiples is getting at it from different angles. For this, you need reinforcements. Start out solo — gather an arsenal of toys and take to your bed. Use your hand for a simple, and hopefully, starter, clitoral orgasm.

Afterwards, try for another by sliding a dildo-style vibrator inside your vagina and pressing it against the top wall. If you can handle more, mix and match with butt plugs, clit vibrators, whatever you've got. Just make sure to lock the door.

5.The Cup Holder

If you get super sensitive after an orgasm, a seated position is your friend. Sit on your partner's lap facing away for orgasm #1.

After, when you think you can't take anymore, they gently cup your V with their whole hand. As your body parts calm down a little, they move up to slow rub with their whole hand. And so it begins again

