Are redrow homes of good quality and affordable to Ghanaians

RedRow Developments; Are redrow homes of good quality and affordable for Ghanaians?

Real Estate

RedRow homes are very affordable and of good quality too. Giving the credence as game changers in the real estate industry.

Following the controversy surrounding ‘sex for rent’ interview, quality and affordable Redrow Homes are of a necessity to Ghanaians. Finding the right apartment to rent, is a very tedious exercise. The rent monster also preys on unsuspecting young men and women. It is difficult trying to make a living in the city alone. Include the outrageous prices charge by these landlords and you would wonder how people even manage to save? And if you start putting up a building, be prepared to be ripped off especially when you are too busy to see to every single detail.

As we can all know, Accra is gradually expanding to include the outskirts towns. This not only presents opportunities but challenges as well. Though these are relatively cheaper compared to areas inside the capital city, but the probability of being scammed is also higher. Incidences of landownership disputes, life threatening episodes with “land guards” and difficulties with finishing your project. RedRow Real Estate Developers are owners of litigation free service plots of land in all the prime spots inside and out of the city.

We are also witnesses to the negative effects of urban migration on our city. Apart from the dirt and noise which plagues the city, the issue of suitable accommodation has also become a problem. A very serious one which needs immediate attention. Let’s do a little math here. Say you earn 1,200 as a young graduate (…this is just an estimated figure using the single spine scheme as the base line. Someone could earn more or less). A single room self-contain (if you are looking for privacy) starts from 300 upwards in the prime areas such as Osu, Labone, Kanda, Lapaz, Taifa etc. And it’s to that which RedRow Homes Ghana have taken the mantle to set the pace in the realtor industry.

Offering a wide range of exquisite designs tailored to fit every budget. Have a dedicated team of architects at your service to dream home to a reality. Thankfully, this wonderful package is not limited but inclusive of first time homeowners but also provide services for those looking to upgrade their living quarters. Their designs are also unique and exclusive to your very last detail.

RedRow Real Estate Developers not only design modern homes but also go the extra mile to serve their internet savvy audience a hippy website with an easy user interface. Promptly responding to clients online and attending to their needs spanning across enquires to maintenance. Talk about style!

They also work with landowners to help them maximize the potential of their lands without losing ownership. Marking them the best development partners for your real estate. Both new and old home owners’ to buy fully completed house or undeveloped lands prefer to go with RedRow development, as it has become the most popular option.

Some people may be setback by their plush and exclusive designs, but with the right mortgage behind you such as tailor-made products from Ghana Home Loans, it will be the best choice you ever made. Make a move on your journey to become a homeowner today.

In the past they have had their relative share of complaints and bad publicity. But hopefully, those episodes are behind the company as they continue to provide quality and affordable homes to all Ghanaians. Visit their show rooms or contact them on +233 30 297 3631. Or visit their website for the best service ever!

Christopher Aryeetey (CEO)