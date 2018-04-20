Home > New Articles >

Ghana sugar bread is a delicious piece of pastry.


Recipes for Ghana sugar bread How to make Ghana sugar bread

If you have never ever had sugar bread before, this is your chance to try your palettes on something new yet traditional. Use our simple self-explanatory recipe and bake yourself some warm homemade bread.

How to make Ghana sugar bread play

Sugar bread

(Ndudu by Fafa)
RECIPE NAME

Ghana sugar bread

COOKING TIME

Prep time: 2 hrs; Baking time: 25mins

RECIPE TYPE

Appetizer /side dish

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD FOR GHANA SUGAR BREAD

Baking

NUTRITION FOR GHANA SUGAR BREAD

Bread flour, used in making Ghana sugar bread, is flour made from head wheat which has not been bleached. It has a gluten content of 12-14%, which means it has a higher protein content.

This means it is full of gluten especially when combined with yeast. Gluten has some surprising benefits such as reducing the risk of type 2 diabetics and decreases the changes of heart diseases. Colorectal cancer

INGREDIENTS FOR GHANA SUGAR BREAD

  • 325g of all-purpose flour/bread flour
  • 75g sugar
  • 25g melted margarine/ butter
  • ½ tsp. nutmeg
  • 15g active yeast (dry)
  • 25ml warm water
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 150ml water at room temperature.
  • A little extra flour for dusting

 COOKING INSTRUCTIONS FOR GHANA SUGAR BREAD

  • In a bowl full of warm water, add your salt and 2 tsp. of sugar and stir. Allow to sit for 10-15min. in a warm dark place until it starts to foam.
  • You may sieve your flour into a bowl and mix in your nutmeg and sugar. Add your melted butter or margarine and mix well. You may use your clean hands if you do not have an electric mixer.
  • Gently add the yeast mixture whilst mixing. Continue to gently add water until texture is just right. Make sure it is evenly combined and knead into a ball.
  • Flour a smooth even surface. Knead the dough ball proper to achieve a smooth and flexible texture. Form into a ball and place into a clean bowl.
  • Soak a napkin or tea cloth in luke-warm water and cover the bowl containing the dough.
  • Leave in a warm, dry place for about 1 ½ -2 hours until the dough has risen double in size.
  •  Take out the place, place on a floured surface and knock the wind out of it. Then knead for another 5mins.
  • Roll into two equal halves and place them into your greased bread tins. Place in a dry, warm place for 45mins or so to rise
  • Pre-heat your oven to about 375 degrees. Bake for about 25mins until golden browned and well risen.
How to make Ghana sugar bread play

Sugar bread

 

SERVING SIZE

4 persons.

ABOUT GHANA SUGAR BREAD

Ghana sugar bread is one of the traditional breads we have in Ghana. And my favourite among the tea breads, butter breads and brown breads. Don’t get all confused with the name and think that it is full of sugar. It just has a sweet bready constituent.

Warm sugar bread with a good helping of butter, is all that very special comfort food on a gloomy morning.  Add your cup of hot milo or chocolate and smile your way through the day. Enjoy your own freshly bake sugar bread with our simple and easy recipe.

