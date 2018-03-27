Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018 is here

Home > Lifestyle > Events >

MMC LIVE is a wholesome entertainment show that features renowned performers in music, magic and comedy on one stage.

Global Media Alliance, organizers of the superstar entertainment show, Music, Magic and Comedy (MMC LIVE), says all is set for the 3 edition of the show packed with a good dose of music, magic and comedy.

MMC LIVE is a wholesome entertainment show that features renowned performers in music, magic and comedy on one stage. Filled with laughter and boundless excitement, the show for the first time will host world acclaimed Magician and Mentalist, Larry Soffer, from South Africa who is expected to turn the National Theatre into a magical world come April 21, 2018.

Carefully designed to be a night of rib cracking moments with Jacinta and DKB, MMC Live 2018 is also billed to thrill fans with great musical performances from Samini, King Promise and Mzvee.

Mr Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Global Media Alliance, expressed that “we are really excited about this year’s edition of MMC Live and it is going to electrify patrons of the event. Having music, magic and comedy from great performers is surely a good way to de-stress. The event also comes at the back of our vision of being at the forefront of media and entertainment development in Africa, and creating this platform demonstrates our commitment to same”.

This exciting show is scheduled to take place on Saturday April 21 at the National Theatre with support from Huawei, Kasapreko Company Limited, Rwandair and Swiss Spirit Hotel.

