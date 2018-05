news

Zylofon’s finest actor and TV personality, James Gardiner is a year old today and he celebrates his birthday in style like the fashion icon he is.

The star actor is a graduate of the University Of Cape Coast has featured in numerous Ghallywood and Nollywood movies. Some of his movies are l: My Husband’s Secret, Happy Death Day, Broken Mirror, A Night with Her, among others.

Celebrating his new age, the birthday boy took to Instagram page to flaunt classic photos of himself in a Prussian blue and a turtleneck. He looked entirely smart in his bespoke outfit.