Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue

May’s issue acknowledges this talented trio in the movie industry.
The Top Kumawood actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, together with two of Ghallywoods finest, Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Okoro are the subject matter in the 20th issue of Glitz Africa Magazine— your favorite fashion bible.
Glitz Africa Magazine has since its inception, consistently published a high-quality issue every quarter to highlight and celebrate the contemporary African lifestyle and entertainment.
READ ALSO: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
The cover of the 20th issue features these extraordinary ladies and woman of power in the movie industry who are making Ghana proud.