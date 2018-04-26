Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn and Yvonne Okoro on Glitz Magazine


Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue

May’s issue acknowledges this talented trio in the movie industry.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hate them or love them, these ‘movie gems’, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro have put another jewel in their fashion crown.

The Top Kumawood actress Nana  Ama Mcbrown, together with two of Ghallywoods finest, Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Okoro are the subject matter in the 20th  issue of Glitz Africa Magazine— your favorite fashion bible.

play

 

Glitz Africa Magazine has since its inception, consistently published a high-quality issue every quarter to highlight and celebrate the contemporary African lifestyle and entertainment.

READ ALSO: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue play

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue

 

The cover of the 20th issue features these extraordinary ladies and woman of power in the movie industry who are making Ghana proud.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: How to wear African prints for work in the most stylish way Pulse Fashion How to wear African prints for work in the most stylish way
Pulse Fashion: Fella Makafui stuns in the most stylish way we've seen her Pulse Fashion Fella Makafui stuns in the most stylish way we've seen her
Fashion Feud: Is that a ceiling fan you’re wearing or a shoe? – A Plus mocks Ameyaw Debrah Fashion Feud Is that a ceiling fan you’re wearing or a shoe? – A Plus mocks Ameyaw Debrah
Pulse Fashion: 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover
Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
Heartbreaking: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards

Recommended Videos

Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeoverbullet
2 Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Fella Makafui stuns in the most stylish way we've seen herbullet
4 Fashion Feud Is that a ceiling fan you’re wearing or a shoe? – A...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion How to wear African prints for work in the most...bullet
7 Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s...bullet
9 Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you
Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover
Pulse Fashion Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards
Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
7 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable...bullet

Fashion

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you
Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be
6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet