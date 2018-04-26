Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro grace cover of Glitz Africa’s May issue

news

Hate them or love them, these ‘movie gems’, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Yvonne Okoro have put another jewel in their fashion crown.

The Top Kumawood actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, together with two of Ghallywoods finest, Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Okoro are the subject matter in the 20th issue of Glitz Africa Magazine— your favorite fashion bible.

Glitz Africa Magazine has since its inception, consistently published a high-quality issue every quarter to highlight and celebrate the contemporary African lifestyle and entertainment.

READ ALSO: How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion icon at the 2018 Ghana Women Awards

The cover of the 20th issue features these extraordinary ladies and woman of power in the movie industry who are making Ghana proud.