Queen Elizabeth II spotted at London Fashion Week


Queen Elizabeth II Monarch visits London Fashion Week for the first time ever!

The first Queen Elizabeth II Award was given to London-born Richard Quinn for British Design by the 91-year-old Monarch on Tuesday, February 20.

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first visit to the London Fashion Week!

The Monarch reportedly attended the fashion event to present an award recognizing British design excellence.

The first Queen Elizabeth II Award was given to London-born Richard Quinn for British Design by the 91-year-old on Tuesday, February 20.

AP reports that she sat next to American Vogue chief editor, Anna Wintour, in the front row at the event.

Rocking an Angela Kelly duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket detailed with tiny Swarovski crystals, the queen looked every bit the royalty that she is.

Queen Elizabeth also toured the showrooms before presenting the award on the final day of fashion week.

According to the reports, after studying fashion at Central Saint Martins, Quinn established his label in 2016 and has been widely recognized as one of Britain’s talented young designers

