For most of us, we feel guilty anytime our minds gear towards the sinful goodness that is chocolate.

Let’s halt our thoughts from the usual empty calories, high cholesterol and belly fat that is mostly associated with dark chocolates to the rich numerous health benefits chocolates comes with.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of.

1. Boosts Immunity

Dark chocolates boost your immunity so that you can fight chronic stress better. If you have chronic stress, your body is constantly under the attack of reactive molecules called free radicals which damage the cells and cause chronic inflammation.

2. Increases sex drive

Chocolate contains phenylethylamine; a chemical produced in the brain when two people fall in love. And the darker the chocolate, the higher the amount of the “love drug.” Although some researchers dismiss the association between chocolate and sex drive as a placebo effect, many users feel that chocolate does heighten sexual desire.

3. Is good for the heart

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, can help the heart. It has a high amount of fiber, a high potassium-low sodium balance, and heart-healthy antioxidants. Again, milk chocolate has all of these, but in much lower quantities, except sodium.

4. Proper blood circulation

Normally you take an aspirin to help prevent blood clotting and to improve circulation. Studies now show that chocolate can have a similar effect.

5. Assists Weight Loss

One of the most common concerns every chocolate lover has is that chocolate packs in the pounds. But the fact is that chocolate can actually help you reduce weight, provided you consume it in moderation.