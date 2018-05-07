Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 easy ways to get a good night sleep in a noisy area


Health Tips 5 easy ways to get a good night sleep in a noisy area

Here are things you can do to get a better night's sleep starting tonight.

A good night's sleep is incredibly important for health. In fact, it is just as important as eating healthy and exercising.

Unfortunately, disturbances in our communities are interfering with natural sleep patterns.

Here are how to get a good night sleep when you live in a noisy environment.

  • Block the sounds around you

It’s time to invest in quality foam earplugs. Pop them in while relaxing on your bed to at least muffle the noise around you so you can fall asleep.

Alternatively, you can make a playlist of classical music to play at a low volume to help you sleep.

  • Forget about the noise

Instead of making the noise a hindrance to your good night, fill your mind with sweet memories about your meeting with a loved one.

Acknowledge that there’s noise around you, and then choose to ignore it.

  • Relax your mind and body

Try to empty your mind of thoughts and focus on the rhythm of your breathing. One technique that can help de-stress you fast and set the stage for sleep is known as the “4-7-8” breathing exercise.

First, exhale fully through your mouth, making a whooshing sound, and then close your eyes and inhale quietly through your nose for a count of four. Finally, hold your breath for a count of seven, and then exhale completely through your mouth, making that whooshing sound again, for a count of eight. Repeat the sequence three more times.

  • Get some air on your feet

Our bodies like to be cool during sleep, covering ourselves with blankets can make for a restless night.

Uncovering a foot or even two is a good way to cool down the body and keep you comfortably asleep, a spokesperson for the National Sleep Foundation told New York Magazine.

Feet are particularly good at giving off heat. Not only are they hairless, they're filled with special blood vessels called arteriovenous anastomoses, which dilate when the body gets too hot to allow heat to dissipate.

  • Take a bath

Before you go to bed, take a hot bath about an hour and a half before bed for a good night rest.

While you're in there, mix in a quart of whole milk. Not only does the milky water just look dreamy, but the fats soften skin, so you'll wake up with a clearer mind and a smoother body.

