5 high-protein pancake recipes that aren’t a total carbfest


After all, when you think about having a healthy weekday breakfast, pancakes don't often immediately come to mind.

(LEXI'S CLEAN KITCHEN/PINCH OF YUM)
When it comes to eating pancakes for breakfast, you most likely associate them with lazy Sunday mornings.

But get this: you can absolutely maintain your nutrition goals and eat pancakes for breakfast as often as you want, provided they’re protein-packed and low in sugar.

As long as you choose toppings that offer more nutrition, such as fibrous fresh fruits or healthy fat-packed nut butters, you’re bound to feel satisfied and energized for hours to come.

Here are 5 high-protein pancake recipes that taste just as good as they look. (Which is pretty damn good.)

1) Classic chocolate protein pancakes

play (JENNIFER MEYERING)

These chocolate protein pancakes topped with strawberries by Jennifer Meyering are simple yet decadent. (The powdered sugar is optional, so if you're counting calories, they taste just fine without it.) The cinammon and unsweetened cocoa powder add a flavorful kick without the added sugar.

2) 5-ingredient protein pancakes.

play (LEXI'S CLEAN KITCHEN)

 

These fluffy pancakes from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen are chock-full of blueberries, which are high in brain-boosting antioxidants; the protein powder will also keep you full until lunch. Pro tip from Lexi: blend the banana in a high-speed blender to make the pancakes extra fluffy, then cook on low or medium heat so they have the same texture throughout.

3) Flourless peanut butter chickpea pancakes

play (THE ALMOND EATER)

 

These thick, high-protein pancakes from The Almond Eater are just what you want to sink your teeth into after a sweaty morning workout. Thanks to the chickpeas and peanut butter, it’s packed with protein, thus negating the need for protein powder.

4) Cottage cheese banana oatmeal protein pancakes

play (AMIBITIOUS KITCHEN)

 

If you’re not the kind of guy who wants to sit down with a cup of cottage cheese in the morning, sneak it into this protein pancake recipe from Ambitious Kitchen. You can't beat the dynamic duo of banana and oatmeal, and these pancakes offer nearly 20 grams of protein per serving without using protein powders, either.

5) Peanut butter chocolate chip protein pancakes

 

These super tasty protein pancakes from Pinch of Yum have no refined grains or sugar, and they come in at about 5 grams of protein per pancake. This basic recipe uses cinnamon, flax meal, and protein powder to whip up a classic short stack of pancakes. Try them with a dollop of Greek yogurt on top.

