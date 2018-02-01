news

Everything reminds you of him. No matter what, everywhere you go, you think of him. It’s a strange feeling you can’t help. He just pops into your head at the most random times.

You are always talking about him. You can’t help it. It doesn’t matter who is talking to, he will still come up in your conversation.

You re-read his messages before bed. You have archived all his messages and you always wear a beautiful smile when being read them.

Every moment spent with him is very memorable. Your heart always skips a beat if he calls to check up on you.

You always lose track of time when you are with him. You can spend the whole day with him and it still only feels like you spent brief moments with him.

You are completely over your ex who you were trying so hard to win his heart a few months back.

You can confidently tell him everything and you feel very safe around him.

You can’t concentrate at work and you keep staring at your phone for his message.

