Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Do your heart beat fast when he is around?


Relationship Tips 10 signs that you are falling in love

One of clear signs of falling in love is that you can’t stop talking about him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Everything reminds you of him. No matter what, everywhere you go, you think of him. It’s a strange feeling you can’t help. He just pops into your head at the most random times.

  • You are always talking about him. You can’t help it. It doesn’t matter who is talking to, he will still come up in your conversation.

READ ALSO: 3 sex positions that are safe during pregnancy

  • You re-read his messages before bed. You have archived all his messages and you always wear a beautiful smile when being read them.

  • Every moment spent with him is very memorable. Your heart always skips a beat if he calls to check up on you.

  • You always lose track of time when you are with him. You can spend the whole day with him and it still only feels like you spent brief moments with him.

READ ALSO: 5 things you need to pamper yourself this February

  • You are completely over your ex who you were trying so hard to win his heart a few months back.

  • You can confidently tell him everything and you feel very safe around him.

  • You can’t concentrate at work and you keep staring at your phone for his message.

READ ALSO: 10 tips on how to date a very rich partner

  • You are less attracted to other boys.

  • You are ready to make little sacrifices for him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 3 sex positions that are safe during pregnancy Relationship Tips 3 sex positions that are safe during pregnancy
Month Of Love: 5 things you need to pamper yourself this February Month Of Love 5 things you need to pamper yourself this February
Relationship Tips: 10 tips on how to date a very rich partner Relationship Tips 10 tips on how to date a very rich partner
For Women: 7 weirdest things men find attractive in you For Women 7 weirdest things men find attractive in you
Complete Turnoffs: I won't marry a man with bad breath and body odour - Joselyn Dumas Complete Turnoffs I won't marry a man with bad breath and body odour - Joselyn Dumas
FEATURE: From Wall Street to selling sex toys; the story of Adisa Tinorgah- Seidu FEATURE From Wall Street to selling sex toys; the story of Adisa Tinorgah- Seidu

Recommended Videos

Sex And Relationship: How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex? Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?
Relationship: 10 Signs your man is a keeper Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeper
Women And Relationship: 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a relatiosnhip Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a relatiosnhip



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 10 tips on how to date a very rich partnerbullet
2 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet
3 FEATURE From Wall Street to selling sex toys; the story of Adisa...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
5 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions that are safe during pregnancybullet
6 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are still in love with your exbullet
7 Month Of Love 5 things you need to pamper yourself this Februarybullet
8 For Women 7 weirdest things men find attractive in youbullet
9 Relationship Tips 8 dating resolutions you should be...bullet
10 Pulse List 9 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 3 sex positions that are safe during pregnancy
Relationship Tips Here are all the reasons why dating your colleague is a bad idea
Month Of Love 5 things you need to pamper yourself this February
Relationship Tips 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on you
Relationship Tips Here are 7 things you need to do in your life right now
Wedding Tips Why you need a flower girl and page boy at your wedding
Relationship Tips 10 tips on how to date a very rich partner
Pulse List 9 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a relationship
Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penis

Top Videos

1 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
4 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in a...bullet
5 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
6 Video Will you date for 8 years without sex?bullet
7 Watch the signs Signs a lady wants sex when she comes to visitbullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
9 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
10 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet

Relationships & Weddings

GND sex toy video
Sex & Relationships 'The girls next door' reveal the new sex toys you and your partner must try
Most stressful sex position
Sex & Relationships This is the most stressful sex position for both men and women
Sima Brew
Photos Here are 10 inspirations to take from brides slaying on Instagram
CHEAT.jpg
Relationship Tips 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on you