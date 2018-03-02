Khloe Kardashian Just Clapped Back At Haters Shaming Her

news

Moms are constantly forced into "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situations, because everyone has an opinion, and the internet offers a giant megaphone for shouting those opinions at strangers. Khloe Kardashian knows this all too well.

After sharing videos of her workout routine on Snapchat and receiving a wave of criticism for them, the newly confirmed mom-to-be has a response for social media's armchair fitness experts.

Sharing a Fit Pregnancy article entitled "33 Reasons to Exercise Now," by all accounts aimed at expectant readers, Khloe tweeted: "For the ones who think they are my physicians all of a sudden [face-palm emoji]. but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit."

Khloe, who recently announced on Instagram that the rumors of her pregnancy with boyfriend and basketball player Tristan Thompson are true, is spot on about exercising for moms-to-be: Experts agree that working out during pregnancy is safe, even recommended, for most people.

Khloe hosts Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian on E! and infamously fell "completely in love with fitness and health," as she put it in a January 2017 Instagram post, after splitting with her now-ex Lamar Odom and resolving to get in shape. "My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone," she wrote. Much like the decision to exercise while pregnant is hers and hers alone.

The apparent majority of Twitter users who replied to Khloe's clapback seemed to agree.

girl you are so right! listen to your dr and your self.. its not a one fits all i was on bed rest with most of my 11 pregnancies and this pregnancy i can swim walk and even yoga a bit.. <3 — desert princess (@cazmom80) December 27, 2017

Tell em!! You look amazing.. people always have to be so negative just think how amazing your going to feel and look once your beautiful baby arrives... your an inspiration keep doing you! — Kristal (@Kortiz1203) December 27, 2017

Everybody turns into an expert when you're pregnant even if they haven't been pregnant before — Tanya.MUA (@tanyamuaIG) December 27, 2017

Khloe, meanwhile, seemed grateful for the support, responding to the encouraging comments with hearts and a whole lot of "amens."