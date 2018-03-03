news

The reality star posted a series of tweets after her big announcement.

After many months of eager speculation, it's official: Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Khloé finally shared the news with a gorgeous shot of her baby bump. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she wrote in the caption. She gave Tristan a really sweet shout-out as well. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!"

A few hours after posting on Instagram, Khloé took to Twitter to share more of her joy with fans. Khloe admitted she was "nervous" to share the news publicly, but was "overwhelmed" by the positive response. She followed that up with a series of heart emojis, and another tweet admitting she "still can't believe it."

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

I still can't believe it ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

Khloé's pregnancy was initially reported at the end of September by US Weekly. The news broke just a few days after the news that her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, was reportedly pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Rumors swirled about the pregnancies for months, with initially only Kim's surrogacy being confirmed in a preview for the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (And that didn't even stop the rumor mill, as many speculated Kylie was potentially acting as Kim's surrogate).

Fans quickly took notice of Khloé's new pregnancy-friendly style (read: lots of baggy clothes). And many wondered whether an announcement would eventually be made on the Kardashian family's Christmas card. But baby-bump watch reached a fever pitch earlier this week when fans spotted a pregnancy pillow in the reflection on Khloé's sunglasses in a post on Instagram stories.

Congratulations, Khloé and Tristan!