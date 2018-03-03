Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Still Can't Believe' Her Pregnancy News


Girl Smarts Khloe kardashian says she 'still can't believe' her pregnancy news

After many months of eager speculation, it's official: Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts.

  • Published:
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik play

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik

(startraksphoto.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The reality star posted a series of tweets after her big announcement.

After many months of eager speculation, it's official: Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Khloé finally shared the news with a gorgeous shot of her baby bump. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she wrote in the caption. She gave Tristan a really sweet shout-out as well. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned!"

A few hours after posting on Instagram, Khloé took to Twitter to share more of her joy with fans. Khloe admitted she was "nervous" to share the news publicly, but was "overwhelmed" by the positive response. She followed that up with a series of heart emojis, and another tweet admitting she "still can't believe it."

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!!

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

I still can't believe it ❤️

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

Khloé's pregnancy was initially reported at the end of September by US Weekly. The news broke just a few days after the news that her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, was reportedly pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Rumors swirled about the pregnancies for months, with initially only Kim's surrogacy being confirmed in a preview for the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (And that didn't even stop the rumor mill, as many speculated Kylie was potentially acting as Kim's surrogate).

Check out Khloe's pre-baby workout routine:

(Get tons of great workout ideas that will help you maintain a fit, healthy lifestyle for good with The Women's Health Fitness Fix.)

Fans quickly took notice of Khloé's new pregnancy-friendly style (read: lots of baggy clothes). And many wondered whether an announcement would eventually be made on the Kardashian family's Christmas card. But baby-bump watch reached a fever pitch earlier this week when fans spotted a pregnancy pillow in the reflection on Khloé's sunglasses in a post on Instagram stories.

Congratulations, Khloé and Tristan!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Fitness: What's better for your obliques: weighted Russian twists or dumbbell chops? Fitness What's better for your obliques: weighted Russian twists or dumbbell chops?
Girl Smarts: 'I had 3 miscarriages and a stillbirth — but I never gave up on having kids' Girl Smarts 'I had 3 miscarriages and a stillbirth — but I never gave up on having kids'
Odd Enough: This model just posted a bikini selfie 8 weeks after giving birth — and the Internet is freaking out Odd Enough This model just posted a bikini selfie 8 weeks after giving birth — and the Internet is freaking out
Girl Smarts: Khloe Kardashian just clapped back at haters shaming her for exercising while pregnant Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian just clapped back at haters shaming her for exercising while pregnant
Fitness: 7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only bodyweight Fitness 7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only bodyweight
Girl Smarts: Emily skye just posted a sports-bra selfie revealing her body 23 days after giving birth Girl Smarts Emily skye just posted a sports-bra selfie revealing her body 23 days after giving birth

Recommended Videos

Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait! Baby Boy Just Couldn't Wait!
To Our Daughter To Our Daughter
The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty The Haberstrohs do the #ALSPepperChallenge for Patty



Top Articles

1 Girl Smarts 7 stroke symptoms you should never ignorebullet
2 Fitness 7 moves that will strengthen your butt using only bodyweightbullet
3 Girl Smarts 'I had 3 miscarriages and a stillbirth — but I never...bullet
4 Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian just clapped back at haters shaming...bullet
5 Fitness What's better for your obliques: weighted Russian twists...bullet
6 Girl Smarts Khloe kardashian says she 'still can't believe'...bullet
7 Odd Enough This model just lost her second leg to toxic...bullet
8 Girl Smarts Should you pee before or after sex? An expert...bullet
9 Odd Enough This model just posted a bikini selfie 8...bullet
10 Girl Smarts What is the candida diet, and will it...bullet

Related Articles

Tech A kid looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show next to him spurred hilarious reactions
LGBTQ Kind Indian gay prince Singh Gohil, offers free shelter to underprivileged homosexuals
Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian just clapped back at haters shaming her for exercising while pregnant
Lifestyle How world leaders, politicians, and celebrities are reacting to the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Sports Here are the best Halloween costumes from athletes around the sports world
Sex & Relationships Lamar Odom is finally revealing just how bad things got in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian
Odom Former NBA star opens up about drug-fueled brush with death

Top Videos

1 Father and daughter pole dancing duobullet
2 Get To Know Aly Raismanbullet
3 Health Threats oral sex/cunnilingus pose to the vaginabullet
4 Sexual comfort Sex positions women hatebullet
5 *SATISFYING* Ingrown Toenail Removalbullet
6 Season 2 Official Trailer | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tvbullet
7 Women Sex Health 5 reasons women don't always have orgasmsbullet

Womens Health

Talk show host Wendy Williams was recently diagnosed with this autoimmune condition.
Odd Enough What is graves' disease — And should you be worried about it?
Do food scales help with weight loss
Girl Smarts People on Reddit are buzzing about this weight-loss tool — but is it safe?
Mom Has Cops Called on Her After Telling Doctor She Has Postpartum Depression
Odd Enough This mom went to her doctor for postpartum depression — And was escorted to the ER by the police
This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery
Girl Smarts This reality star just shared a graphic photo of her breast-reduction surgery