Ghanaian vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates


Vessel Hijack Ghanaian vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates

The Deputy Director of Environment and Safety Standards at the Ghana Maritime Authority, Captain Inusah Abdul-Nasir, the incident was reported to the Ghana Navy around 6:00 pm on Monday.

A Ghanaian fishing vessel has reportedly been hijacked by some people suspected to be pirates.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the hijack occurred on Monday (March 26, 2018).

Confirming this the Deputy Director of Environment and Safety Standards at the Ghana Maritime Authority, Captain Inusah Abdul-Nasir, the incident was reported to the Ghana Navy around 6:00 pm on Monday.

“This incident was reported at about 6:00 pm on Monday. We have a system at the Ghana Maritime Authority which we use to track vessels in the Maritime domain so during this monitoring system at about 1800 hours of Monday, there was a call from the vessel.”

“Actually these vessels do not call but they were calling the navy, and there was no response so we intercepted the call and called back, but unfortunately the vessel did not respond. The operator subsequently called to say a fishing vessel was purportedly hijacked,” he added.

Mr Abdul Nasir said he did not have further details as to where the vessel was coming from or heading to. However, he clarified that it was “registered under the Ghanaian flag with the Ghana Maritime Authority.”

According to him, recent reports indicate that the vessel had sailed into Togolese waters after being hijacked, adding that the Togolese Navy had been informed of the development, and are working frantically to rescue the vessel.

He was quick to add that vessel hijacking is not new in Ghana, considering that this year [2018] alone, there had been “some significant number of hijackings in the West African sub-region.”

