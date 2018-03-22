Home > News > Business >

Gov’t to check working hours of public workers - Official


The presidential adviser on public sector reforms Professor Kusi Boafo said the monitoring system when implemented will be used as part of indicators for promotion and salary raise in the public sector.

The government of Ghana is putting measures in place to effectively monitor the working hours of all public sector workers in the country.

This was disclosed by the presidential adviser on public sector reforms Professor Kusi Boafo.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Prof Kusi Boafo said the monitoring system when implemented will be used as part of indicators for promotion and salary raise in the public sector.

“By July, we hope the document will be ready. Workers in the public sector will have Key Performance Indicators they are to achieve. We want to bring in a system that will make known the number of hours you spend in your office. Your pay and promotion will be based on the system and that way workers will be at work on time, We will sensitize the public and put in place measures that will help them channel their grievances.”

He said the government will ensure schedule officers in the various public institutions will be empowered to become more useful.

“There is a schedule officer at most public sectors…they report who doesn’t come to work to management. Unfortunately, the role of the schedule officer has not been so functional. We will make sure the schedule officers get back to work and trained to do a good job. Generally, most ministers and people at the top are not punctual. Sanctions can start to get them to be on time for sittings and events.”

Professor Kusi had earlier hinted government is considering ways to give Ghanaians passports at birth.

“We are bringing in a new public sector reform policy. There is no single public institution in Ghana that can deliver proper public good. Go and see DVLA, the passport office, Ports & Harbors…etc. If passports are very necessary, then passports are supposed to be made on the day of birth, and that is what we are trying to work on,” he said.

