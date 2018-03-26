Home > News > Business >

Police uncover online investment scam


Cyber Fraud Police uncover online investment scam

The Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Danquah said they have have so far arrested 4 suspected persons behind the illegal online investment platform.

Director General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Danquah play

Director General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Danquah
The Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has uncovered an online investment scam that has been used to dupe thousands of Ghanaians in three months.

The Director-General of the CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Danquah said they have uncovered 2 of such online investment.

The 2 are Savanna Brokage and Peer-to-Peer.

The victims of these 2 online investment companies have been duped of various sums of money ranging between GH¢200 and GH¢15 million.

The police have so far arrested 4 suspected persons behind the illegal online investment platform from Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region and Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The investment platform has not been registered with the Bank of Ghana and does not have a licence to operate.

DCOP Addo Danquah, therefore cautioned the general public to be careful of such online investment deals.

She said the scammers often invited people online to join an investment group with the promise of usually high returns after an online account was opened for interested persons.

“The investors are able to log into their online accounts to track their investment but after a while, they would find out that their account on the online platform was unavailable,” she said, and that ended their investment.

She explained that because the scammers did not have physical addresses, their victims were unable to trace them.

