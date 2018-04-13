We don’t know the amount accrued from plastic import levy – Ministry

news

The Sanitation Ministry is yet to know how much it has accrued from the import levy on plastic raw materials since its introduction in 2015.

The import levy on plastics is charged on some raw materials used in the production of plastic products. This is to help reduce the plastic waste generated.

However, the Ministry is yet to have access to the funds since they started collecting it. The Sanitation and Finance Ministries have oversight responsibility of the levies. The levies are deposited in the consolidated fund.

The Head of Sanitation Department at the Ministry of Sanitation, Anthony Mensah told Accra-based Starr FM that they are yet to set up a fund manager to supervise the disbursement of the money.

“My Minister has been to the Ministry of Finance to find out how much has accrued over the years so far and then what it has been used for or where it is. But he [Minister] has not been able to get the exact answer, so he is still pursuing that.”

“Besides that, I also know that there was supposed to be the creation of fund management committee to handle the disbursement of the fund and that has not been created,” he added.

In a related development, the acting CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency, John Pwamang has called for the release of the monies generated since the plastic waste keeps increasing in the country.