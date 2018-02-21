YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion

news

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has disclosed that it will allow other companies to bid for the Youth in Sanitation module from June 2018.

This means that from June 2018, it will break the monopoly held by the waste management company, Zoomlion over the said module.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, the Agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Kodua Frimpong said he is not satisfied with the way in which the module has been handled by the service provider.

According to him, they are breaking the monopoly after a thorough assessment of the previous agreement with Zoomlion.

The assessment looked at areas such as the number of beneficiaries on the module, an assessment of the agency’s relationship with the service provider and payment arrangement of the module.

At a head count conducted by the Agency, only 38, 848 out of the 45,320 number of beneficiaries showed up.

During the assessment, it was also discovered that most of the beneficiaries were recruited without recourse to the Agency.

“Therefore, no appointment letters were issued to these beneficiaries…a practice the agency find unacceptable. Until now the service provider has been unable to furnish the Agency with the payment record of beneficiaries on its payroll,” the CEO disclosed.

“Whilst GHS 400 goes to the service provider as management fees, this again a practice we consider an affront to the beneficiaries on the programme,” Mr Frimpong added.

Zoomlion also failed to follow a cabinet directive in 2016, asking the Agency to conduct any future arrangement with the service provider in accordance with the Agency’s Act and the Youth Employment Agency Regulation 2016 LI 2231.

“From the review of the module, management acting under the directive of the governing board has therefore decided that all persons interested in working under the sanitation module to reapply on a date soon to be communicated,” Mr Frimpong said.

He said under his leadership, “management is committed to the president’s vision of ensuring value for money, putting the youth at the centre of the development agenda, ensuring transparency and accountable governance and maintaining a clean and healthy environment.”

Mr Frimpong assured the general public that they will ensure that said subsequent arrangements with service providers will pay beneficiaries what they deserve.

He debunked the notion that the scrapping of the current agreement is a way to provide party supporters with jobs, stressing, it is time for things to be done right.

“We are going to go through a procurement process and that is what our LI says..that any person who wants to work with the Agency must satisfy the requirements of the law.”

“If it found that Zoomlion has the capability to continue with the work, then so be it.”

“But at the end of the day we want to ensure that there is transparency, value for money and there is a proper database of those working under the module,” he concluded.