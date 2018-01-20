Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has praised his wife Rebecca for her role in championing the building of a new mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The construction of the facility follows a documentary by Accra-based Joy FM on the plights of mothers and babies at the hospital mainly due to congestion.

The first lady led a two-funding raising event in Accra and Kumasi to raise GHC10 million for the new ultramodern green facility.

"I am extremely proud of my beloved Rebecca (RAkufoAddo)," the president said in a tweet. "Today’s commissioning of the Mother and Baby Unit at KATH is a welcome development, which will help reduce, drastically, the mortality rate of mothers and babies at the hospital. Kudos!!"

The green facility, first in West Africa, was commission on Friday by the first lady.

The new ultramodern facility which was built in five months has Maternity, Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care units.

It is the hope of many that the facility will reduce the high mortality rate at the hospital and deal with challenges associated with congestion.

It has a total built area of 2,722 square meters and will give staff and patients the space they need to go about their duties.