Home > News > Local >

Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH


Supporting Wife Akufo-Addo praises wife over new mother and baby unit at KATH

The construction of the facility follows a documentary by Accra-based Joy FM on the plights of mothers and babies at the hospital mainly due to congestion.

  • Published:
play Akufo-Addo and Rebecca
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has praised his wife Rebecca for her role in championing the building of a new mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The construction of the facility follows a documentary by Accra-based Joy FM on the plights of mothers and babies at the hospital mainly due to congestion.

READ MORE: Ashanti Regional Queen Mothers grateful to First Lady for KATH mother and baby unit

play

 

The first lady led a two-funding raising event in Accra and Kumasi to raise GHC10 million for the new ultramodern green facility.

 

"I am extremely proud of my beloved Rebecca (RAkufoAddo)," the president said in a tweet. "Today’s commissioning of the Mother and Baby Unit at KATH is a welcome development, which will help reduce, drastically, the mortality rate of mothers and babies at the hospital. Kudos!!"

The green facility, first in West Africa, was commission on Friday by the first lady.

The new ultramodern facility which was built in five months has Maternity, Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care units.

play

 

It is the hope of many that the facility will reduce the high mortality rate at the hospital and deal with challenges associated with congestion.

READ MORE: 130 doctors cleared for posting to KATH

It has a total built area of 2,722 square meters and will give staff and patients the space they need to go about their duties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sokoto State: Gov. Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers in Sokoto Sokoto State Gov. Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers in Sokoto
Northern Region: 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured
Vice President: Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness
Central Region: Police officer dead after being hit by a cargo truck at checkpoint Central Region Police officer dead after being hit by a cargo truck at checkpoint
Missing Autopsy Report: GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case Missing Autopsy Report GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case
18+ Video: Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil

Recommended Videos

Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 In Central Region Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beachbullet
3 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet
4 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects to be tried as adultsbullet
5 Corruption $5 billion missing from Ghana’s gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Photo Komla Dumor’s wife marks 4th anniversary with family picturebullet
7 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor...bullet
8 Information Minister Mustapha Hamid denies owning Land...bullet
9 Odd Enough Ankaful prisoners defraud womanbullet
10 In Wassa 17-year-old allegedly kills mother for...bullet

Related Articles

Education Bawumia wants sterner punishment for free SHS saboteurs
In Eastern Region 'Lesbian' defiles girl, 14
Pulse List 12 Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017
Kumasi Academy Deaths Angry parents besiege Kumasi Academy as student death increase to 8
In Ashanti Region Tension rises at Asawase over police killings
Rebecca Akuffo-Addo Ashanti Regional Queen Mothers grateful to First Lady for KATH mother and baby unit
Accident Heavy truck falls, blocks Pokuase-Accra highway
Photos Rawlings visits young boy who had legs amputated at KATH after accident
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital 130 doctors cleared for posting to KATH
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital KATH suspends new admissions over shortage of doctors

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
3 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7bullet
4 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
5 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
6 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
7 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
8 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
9 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a...bullet
10 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600...bullet

Local

NADMO All 216 District Directors transferred
court-pic-1464852478_835x547.jpg
In Court 2 men fined for fighting over woman
Kumasi Academy Police arrest 4 over missing KUMACA guns
OUT1.jpg
Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accounts