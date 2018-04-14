Citi FM boss grabs government appointment

news

The Managing Director of Accra-based Citi FM Samuel Atta-Mensah has been appointed as a Chief Executive Officer of one of the three Development Authorities by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Atta-Mensah, popularly called Sammens, is to serve as the acting CEO of the Coastal Development authority, a statement from the Jubilee House announced.

His deputies include: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor, Mona Gertrude Effah and Emmanuel Affram Anim.

Joe Danquah, an administrator by profession, will act as the CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority while Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun, an agricultural economist, has been appointed as the acting CEO of the Northern Development authority.

Joyce Opoku-Boateng, Vincent Frimpong Manu and Alexander Feka have all been appointed as deputy CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority.

Deputies of the Northern Development Authority include Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Osumani Aludiba Ayuba and Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen.

"The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin said.

The three development authorities are tasked with the implementation of the infrastructure for poverty eradication programme.

The programme includes the disbursement of one million dollars to every constituency as promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election.