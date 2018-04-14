Home > News > Local >

Citi FM boss grabs government appointment


Samuel Atta-Mensah Citi FM boss grabs government appointment

Atta-Mensah, popularly called Sammens, is to serve as the acting CEO of the Coastal Development authority, a statement from the Jubilee House announced.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Managing Director of Accra-based Citi FM Samuel Atta-Mensah has been appointed as  a Chief Executive Officer of one of the three Development Authorities by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Atta-Mensah, popularly called Sammens, is to serve as the acting CEO of the Coastal Development authority, a statement from the Jubilee House announced.

READ MORE: Ghana warned US military could stockpile chemical weapons

His deputies include: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor, Mona Gertrude Effah and Emmanuel Affram Anim.

Joe Danquah, an administrator by profession, will act as the CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority while Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun, an agricultural economist, has been appointed as the acting CEO of the Northern Development authority.

Joyce Opoku-Boateng, Vincent Frimpong Manu and Alexander Feka have all been appointed as deputy CEO of the Middle Belt Development Authority.

Deputies of the Northern Development Authority include Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Osumani Aludiba Ayuba and Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen.

play

 

"The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin said.

READ MORE: China to build new ECOWAS headquarters

The three development authorities are tasked with the implementation of the infrastructure for poverty eradication programme.

The programme includes the disbursement of one million dollars to every constituency as promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Government: Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities NPP Government Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of development authorities
Mystery Deaths: Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani Mystery Deaths Police denies speculations of mystery deaths in Sunyani
In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Tech: Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricity
Video: Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him faithful to his wife Video Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him faithful to his wife
Polygamy: Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabre Polygamy Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabre

Recommended Videos

Francisca Duncan-Williams: There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together Francisca Duncan-Williams There is no need to pepper dem or sugar dem; Work together
Local News: Ghanaian orders Chinese man to pick trash after littering Local News Ghanaian orders Chinese man to pick trash after littering
Wa Polytechnic: Lecturers chase out rector for buying GHC 500,000 Mercedes Benz Wa Polytechnic Lecturers chase out rector for buying GHC 500,000 Mercedes Benz



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian man tells Christiane Amanpour that poverty has made him...bullet
2 Francisca Duncan Williams I am who I am today because I was married to...bullet
3 Heartbreaking 9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed...bullet
4 Noise Pollution Use WhatsApp not speakers for call to prayer -...bullet
5 In Kumasi Ghanaian journalist orders Chinese to pick up after...bullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Polygamy Men should marry 2 wives – Adakabrebullet
8 Unreasonable Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text messages...bullet
9 Tech Ghanaian develops app for easy purchase of electricitybullet
10 Little Prosper's Death Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana-US Military Deal Ghana warned US military could stockpile chemical weapons
Bilateral Relations China to build new ECOWAS headquarters
Justice Court orders YEA to pay GH¢6,000 each to dismissed staff
2018 Competition Ahanta West retains W/R Independence Day Quiz competition
International Women's Day 2018 #50FromGhana: A celebration of 50 awesome Ghanaian women and their excellence
Illegal Sand Miners Tipper trucks burnt order from above - Minister
Zoomlion welcomes review of YEA sanitation module
Health Issues Expectant mothers are taking pills to get light-skinned babies
More Promises Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo
Litigation Issues At long last, is this a sigh of relief over war on land guards?

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in Ghana...bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Maj Mahama killers
Court 14 Major Mahama 'killers' plead not guilty
Damongo Rape Scandal Damongo Hospital staff strike to support their colleague accused of rape
Dr Steve Manteaw
Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern Regions do not exist – PIAC
File Photo
Fighting Crime Police launches motorbike patrols in crime prone areas