Home > News > Local >

CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run


Moshood Isah CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent

The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement,a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday in Abuja, appealed to the National Assembly to transmit the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent play

CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent

(Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement,a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday in Abuja, appealed to the National Assembly to transmit the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent .

The Media Officer,Youths Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), one of CSOs, made the appeal in an interview with the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Isah said that the bill, also known as the age Reduction Bill, alongside other constitutional amendments had not been transmitted  for assent.

According to him, the bill if passed into law, will enable youths interested in contributing to the political development of the country, to contest for political offices in the 2019 general elections.

“The Bill, which seeke to reduce the constitutionally required age of running for political office, has been with the National Assembly and waiting transmission to the Presidency since March 2018.

“With the 2019 general elections fast approaching, it is expected that the National Assembly, which has continuously reiterates its commitment to the enactment of youth friendly legislation will immediately transmit the bill for assent.

Isah said that various youth-led and political organisations had continued to register their displeasure over the development.

He said various letters, press statements to the National Assembly and social media campaign to by over 50 youth-led/youth-focused organisations on the issue had not yielded the desired result, adding that the bill had continued to suffer ‘’tactical delay by the National Assembly.’

The YIAGA spokesman noted that Nigerian youths were ready to run and ought to be part of the 2019 general elections not just as voters but also as candidates.

According to Isah, it is pertinent to remind members the 8th National Assembly that history is on their side by passing the bill without delay, having been passed by the state Houses of Assembly.

The YIAGA image maker said that the delay in the passage of the bill raised challenges to the integrity of the electoral process.

Isah, who said that members of the CSOs visited the Deputy Senate President; Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, where he  assured that that the bill would  passed, wondered why the promise had not come to fruition.

He said the leadership of the movement also paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to further press for the assent of the bill.
“There is no doubt that the Presidency is ready to fulfill its promise to include youths in politics, if the National Assembly transmits the bill along with other constitutional amendment to the Presidency for assent.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya: NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno
Paedophilia: Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement
Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri: Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects
Mohammed Abubakar: Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing Mohammed Abubakar Governor calls for cultural, religious considerations in designing mass housing
Accusations: Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff Accusations Frances Essiam killing Ghana Cylinder Company - Dismissed Staff
Menace: HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister Menace HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it Local News Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it
NABCO Initiative: Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim NABCO Initiative Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim
Ghanaian child without genitals lives through Ghanaian child without genitals lives through



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adentabullet
5 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEAbullet
6 Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government todaybullet
7 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in...bullet
8 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
9 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
10 Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Jesus Lopez Cobos Top Spanish conductor dies

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Zebilla road accident
Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s finger
1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m