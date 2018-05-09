CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent

news

The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement,a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday in Abuja, appealed to the National Assembly to transmit the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent .

The Media Officer,Youths Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), one of CSOs, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Isah said that the bill, also known as the age Reduction Bill, alongside other constitutional amendments had not been transmitted for assent.

According to him, the bill if passed into law, will enable youths interested in contributing to the political development of the country, to contest for political offices in the 2019 general elections.

“The Bill, which seeke to reduce the constitutionally required age of running for political office, has been with the National Assembly and waiting transmission to the Presidency since March 2018.

“With the 2019 general elections fast approaching, it is expected that the National Assembly, which has continuously reiterates its commitment to the enactment of youth friendly legislation will immediately transmit the bill for assent.

Isah said that various youth-led and political organisations had continued to register their displeasure over the development.

He said various letters, press statements to the National Assembly and social media campaign to by over 50 youth-led/youth-focused organisations on the issue had not yielded the desired result, adding that the bill had continued to suffer ‘’tactical delay by the National Assembly.’

The YIAGA spokesman noted that Nigerian youths were ready to run and ought to be part of the 2019 general elections not just as voters but also as candidates.

According to Isah, it is pertinent to remind members the 8th National Assembly that history is on their side by passing the bill without delay, having been passed by the state Houses of Assembly.

The YIAGA image maker said that the delay in the passage of the bill raised challenges to the integrity of the electoral process.

Isah, who said that members of the CSOs visited the Deputy Senate President; Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, where he assured that that the bill would passed, wondered why the promise had not come to fruition.

He said the leadership of the movement also paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to further press for the assent of the bill.

“There is no doubt that the Presidency is ready to fulfill its promise to include youths in politics, if the National Assembly transmits the bill along with other constitutional amendment to the Presidency for assent.’’