Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FM

Veteran broadcaster and sports commentator, Fiifi Banson has reportedly quit his role at EIB's Kasapa FM, Pulse Ghana has learned.

The former Radio Gold and Peace FM staff will not return to the Accra based radio station after the expiration of his current leave.

Sources say EIB Network was unable to renew his contract which expired this year.

It is expected that, Nana Kwaku Owusu Adjei, known in media circles as PATO from Agoo TV will take over and steer the morning show Anopa Kasapa.

Mr Banson had worked for Peace FM for 15 years before joining Kasapa FM for 3 years.