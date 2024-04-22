ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo has to be prosecuted after leaving office – Martin Kpebu

Evans Annang

Akufo-Addo has to be prosecuted after leaving office – Martin KpebuMartin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves to face prosecution after he ends his term.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said the President, like Donald Trump of the United States of America, has to face trial for some frivolous expenditure during COVID.

Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3 over the weekend, Kpebu discussed his plans to hold President Akufo-Addo accountable for the expenditure of over GH¢500 million on fumigation exercises, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He referenced an investigative report by Manasseh Azure, which purportedly exposed irregularities surrounding the fumigation expenditures.

Kpebu asserted that the president should face legal repercussions akin to those faced by former US President Donald Trump, who has undergone legal scrutiny.

“For President Akufo-Addo, what I’m looking for is that when he leaves office, I’ll be making a complaint so that we prosecute him for the over GH¢500million we spent on fumigation of schools, etc after Covid, when it wasn’t necessary.

Martin-Kpebu
Martin-Kpebu Pulse Ghana

“That’s the investigation Manasseh did and won the West African Journalist of the Year,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said during the panel discussion.

When the host, asked if he meant what he said by getting the president prosecuted, he responded “Oh yeah, we’ll see.

“President Akufo-Addo just like Donald Trump is before the court, Akufo-Addo will also go before the court. The [district and municipal] assemblies said it was going to be a financial loss, they didn’t think that fumigation was necessary,” he said of Manasseh's report.

The COVID-19 spraying cash scandal stated that estimates from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development showed that about GH¢500 million cedis was spent by the two ministries on the exercise.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

