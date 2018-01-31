GITMO 2 tell govt to find them another country

news

The controversial agreement with the United States of America for the hosting of two former Guantanamo Bay detainees effectively ended on January 6, 2018.

The two detainees, Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby have asked government to look for a third country for them so that they could leave Ghana.

READ MORE: Mahama planned to give GITMO 2 Ghanaian names – Majority leader

Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Charles Owiredu has revealed that the government has been negotiating with a third country to accept the duo with their consent.

"Because per the laws, the 1951 convention and 1957 protocol on refugees you would need their consent. So of course, we sought their consent before these negotiations were done," he said.

He added "Not as easy as you put. But of course, they are aware that government is in negotiation with a third country for them to exit."

The two detainees were in detention for 14 years after being linked with terrorist group Al-Qaeda, were brought to Ghana in 2016, for a period of two years.

They were released as part of efforts to close down the US-operated Guantanamo Bay prison, which is known to have had a questionable human rights record over the years.

The move was criticized by many observers including the then opposition New Patriotic Party, who described the two as a security threat despite assurances to the contrary by the US.

READ ALSO: Ghana government received $300,000 for GITMO 2 - Reports

Two citizens; Margaret Bamful and Henry Nana Boakye, further sued the former Attorney General and the Minister of Interior contending that the two were being hosted illegally.

The two were justified by the Supreme Court, which declared as unconstitutional agreement between the Mahama government and the United States.